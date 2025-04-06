Some would call me crazy for taking on the responsibility of taking care of two dogs while being in college. Needless to say, if I am crazy for doing that, then that’s just fine by me. Growing up, I dreamed of having a dog. I screamed, cried and begged my mom for one for 15 years. After being told no over a thousand times, I reverted to asking for a hamster or a bunny. Was told no for all those too. The most I ever had as a pet was those little, tiny, goldfish you won at carnivals. While I managed to keep one of those alive for almost a year, eventually it passed away. But the issue of having a fish was you can’t cuddle with a fish. Never did I think my dream would come true during college. And twice.
I found my little dogs in newspapers from Walgreens. My girlfriend was a big part of me receiving both of them. Hazel Grace, my little five pound maltipoo came into my life on October 6th of 2023. I saw her picture in the back of a newspaper and immediately thought to myself, “she’s the one.” My girlfriend and I went and got her not even an hour later. She filled that void I had all those years growing up without a dog. That day, I didn’t want to go to any of my clubs as I just wanted to spend time with Hazel. I was literally both jumping up and down and crying for joy at the same time. On November 23rd, 2024, I then found my little 7 pound Yorly, Lola Rose on the back of a newspaper as well. Although she wasn’t the one in the newspaper, her breeder sent me pictures of her as she was the only one left from the litter. I fell in love with her through a screen. She was also not $900-$1,000 dollars. Lola’s story is a little more sentimental as there’s several reasons why I knew I needed her. Number one, when I was a kid, I would always tell my mom “When I get a dog,I want it to be a yorkie and I’m going to name her Lola”. The second reason stems from the fact that several years before I was born, my mother had her own mini yorkie and sadly passed away quite tragically a few months before I came into this world. That death shattered my mom into millions of pieces. She adored her dog more than anything. My mother is the root of why I wanted a yorkie. My girlfriend and I gathered some of our savings, and went and got Lola solely for my mom and a little bit for me the same day of encountering the newspaper.
Hazel and Lola absolutely love each other and are inseparable. Getting Hazel a sister has helped her not be so alone whenever I am not home. The two play all day long, and keep each other company. While two dogs in college isn’t cheap, I have managed to work it out just fine.The fact both of them are petite really helps with things not to be so pricey. I cook my dogs meals at home, save up money from my job to make sure I have enough for both their vet bills, walk them twice a day on my breaks throughout the day whenever it’s warm outside, and provide them with everything they need as I budget really well. Along with a cute wardrobe, five dog beds, their own blankets, and too many toys to count.
I have had some people ask me if I am ever stressed or overwhelmed with having two dogs in college. I have one, simple answer to that question and that answer is no. I can definitely say it’s very possible to manage as I am living proof. Having both of them has healed my inner child. I never feel alone as now, I always have two little best friends always waiting to cuddle and comfort me. To me, caring for them is just something that has become routine. Something I absolutely enjoy doing everyday. I dreamed of being able to have a dog and take on all the responsibilities that come with having a dog. Times two. I know they usually say they were the ones saving the dog. In my opinion, it’s my dogs saving me.
