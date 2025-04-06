The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some would call me crazy for taking on the responsibility of taking care of two dogs while being in college. Needless to say, if I am crazy for doing that, then that’s just fine by me. Growing up, I dreamed of having a dog. I screamed, cried and begged my mom for one for 15 years. After being told no over a thousand times, I reverted to asking for a hamster or a bunny. Was told no for all those too. The most I ever had as a pet was those little, tiny, goldfish you won at carnivals. While I managed to keep one of those alive for almost a year, eventually it passed away. But the issue of having a fish was you can’t cuddle with a fish. Never did I think my dream would come true during college. And twice.

I found my little dogs in newspapers from Walgreens. My girlfriend was a big part of me receiving both of them. Hazel Grace, my little five pound maltipoo came into my life on October 6th of 2023. I saw her picture in the back of a newspaper and immediately thought to myself, “she’s the one.” My girlfriend and I went and got her not even an hour later. She filled that void I had all those years growing up without a dog. That day, I didn’t want to go to any of my clubs as I just wanted to spend time with Hazel. I was literally both jumping up and down and crying for joy at the same time. On November 23rd, 2024, I then found my little 7 pound Yorly, Lola Rose on the back of a newspaper as well. Although she wasn’t the one in the newspaper, her breeder sent me pictures of her as she was the only one left from the litter. I fell in love with her through a screen. She was also not $900-$1,000 dollars. Lola’s story is a little more sentimental as there’s several reasons why I knew I needed her. Number one, when I was a kid, I would always tell my mom “When I get a dog,I want it to be a yorkie and I’m going to name her Lola”. The second reason stems from the fact that several years before I was born, my mother had her own mini yorkie and sadly passed away quite tragically a few months before I came into this world. That death shattered my mom into millions of pieces. She adored her dog more than anything. My mother is the root of why I wanted a yorkie. My girlfriend and I gathered some of our savings, and went and got Lola solely for my mom and a little bit for me the same day of encountering the newspaper.

Hazel and Lola absolutely love each other and are inseparable. Getting Hazel a sister has helped her not be so alone whenever I am not home. The two play all day long, and keep each other company. While two dogs in college isn’t cheap, I have managed to work it out just fine.The fact both of them are petite really helps with things not to be so pricey. I cook my dogs meals at home, save up money from my job to make sure I have enough for both their vet bills, walk them twice a day on my breaks throughout the day whenever it’s warm outside, and provide them with everything they need as I budget really well. Along with a cute wardrobe, five dog beds, their own blankets, and too many toys to count.

I have had some people ask me if I am ever stressed or overwhelmed with having two dogs in college. I have one, simple answer to that question and that answer is no. I can definitely say it’s very possible to manage as I am living proof. Having both of them has healed my inner child. I never feel alone as now, I always have two little best friends always waiting to cuddle and comfort me. To me, caring for them is just something that has become routine. Something I absolutely enjoy doing everyday. I dreamed of being able to have a dog and take on all the responsibilities that come with having a dog. Times two. I know they usually say they were the ones saving the dog. In my opinion, it’s my dogs saving me.

