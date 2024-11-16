10 Wardrobe Basics You Need

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at Augustana

I am all for statement pieces but basic and plain pieces are always helpful for rewearing, restyling and layering up. Here are ten basics you need, and could potentially be found at your local thrift store for cheap, that will elevate your personal style.

Black or white tank

A white tank can be worn in a bunch of different ways. In the summer with a maxi skirt, in the fall under a cardigan, in the winter under layers to stay warmed up. I suggest a white tank that is not cropped to extend its purposes because you could always crop it by tying it up.

2. Black or white long sleeve

For the same reasons as the tank, these pieces are the easiest to dress up or down and be used for layering once the weather gets colder. Turtle or mock necks are also great ways to spice up your outfit without too much extra work.

3. Black handbag

I am a lover of purses but a black handbag will always be my favorite. It goes with every outfit, whether it’s casual or on a night out, and is completely timeless.

4. Belts

Basic colored black and white belts or even brown ones are a fast and easy way to elevate your outfit. I love a good brown belt moment paired with a similarly brown jacket. It’s effortless but stylish nonetheless.

5. Leather jackets

Leather jackets are a great way to add a chic element to your outfit. It’s classy and not to mention warm. If you’re not a fan of layering your tops, leather jackets are the perfect way to stay warm in cold weather. Also, these pieces are the easiest ways to dress up your outfit.

6. Mini black boots

I love black boots during the fall or winter time. Black boots paired with light washed jeans and a cardigan is my personal fall favorite. They are timeless and make you feel mature and classy.

7. Trousers

Trousers, especially tan ones, are so comfortable but look so stylish. Unlike jeans or leggings, which are tight and sometimes uncomfortable, trousers are breathable. They are my favorite fall essentials.

8. Oversized zip ups or hoodies

This is a basic I’m sure everyone needs and already has. It’s comfy, warm, and no effort is needed.

9. Bodysuits

For those who aren’t big on wearing revealing clothing, bodysuits are for you. They’re mostly comfortable and usually made to fit your figure. They are great for layering and make wonderful going out tops.

10. Dad caps

A basic hat is so helpful on days you don’t feel like managing your hair. I personally love wearing hats with my hair in braids, pigtails, or a messy low bun. It’s a casual accessory but definitely elevates your outfit.

I am positive you can find most if not all of these basics at a thrift store near you which is so helpful because not only is it good for the environment and it’s cheaper priced clothes so you can look stylish and chic on a budget!