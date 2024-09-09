The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.



Edited By: Stuti Sharma

“How can she go around calling herself a feminist when she’s wearing a skirt that short?”

“Flaunting her body like that? She shouldn’t be surprised if people don’t take her seriously.”

“Her outfit leaves little to the imagination, it’s like she’s seeking validation. How does she expect me to respect her if she doesn’t respect herself?”

A ‘sl#t’ refers to a woman who has deviated from the strict boundaries expected of ‘good girls.’ They are often characterised as outspoken, disorderly, and non-conforming. In a society that demands women to be neat, tidy, compliant, and accommodating (yet never assertive), those who defy these norms are labelled as sl#ts. This word is meant to control and constrain our behaviour, ensuring that we continue to only colour within the lines.

What is it about sl#t-shaming that makes it span continents and persist, even today? Is it a relic of misogynistic ideals, a remnant of the expectations placed upon a woman’s virtue? Does it stem from a deeply ingrained double standard embedded in society? Notably, men involved in such scandals often face much less shaming and judgement, leaving women to bear the stigma as if branded like cattle.

The entertainment industry, in its various guises, has long sanctioned sl#t-shaming. Despite growing resistance from women who refuse to be silenced by sl#t-shaming, instances continue to arise. Consider Amber Heard’s ordeal during her legal battle with Johnny Depp. Madonna faced condemnation from the Catholic Church in the 1980’s, while Taylor Swift, in her own words, was broadcasted as ‘a lightning rod for sl#t-shaming.’ She routinely faces judgment for her dating history, illustrating that any woman can be subjected to sl#t-shaming at any time for any reason. These are all stark reminders of the case of once sl#t-shamed, forever sl#t-shamed. Like a virus, you cannot shake off. Is there such a thing for a woman as a post-sl#t-shamed life?

The Internet, in turn, has amplified and perpetuated these scandals, serving as a platform for mass abuse and immortalising such wrongdoings indefinitely. Similar to an electronic elephant, it seldom forgets. Yet, can we solely blame the Internet, or do these tendencies reflect deeper human impulses? Haven’t the urges of ‘Gossip. Judge. Destroy. Repeat.’ always been with us?

If the entertainment industry seems too far-fetched, take the microcosm of school life. From derogatory comments and rumours spread through gossip to exclusion from social circles and cyberbullying via social media platforms, those who express their sexuality or deviate from traditional norms of femininity are often targeted, facing judgement and ridicule from others. Combined with a strict dress code and strong disciplinary actions against girls who seemingly dress provocatively, harmful stereotypes are perpetuated. This can have long-lasting psychological effects. A girl’s worth should not be tied to her adherence to traditional gender roles – it’s as simple as that.

The repercussions of sl#t-shaming extend beyond just the individuals involved, shaping social attitudes towards gender and sexuality. Young people internalise these messages, learning that conformity is paramount for women and that using sex to attack and humiliate them is acceptable.

But why does this matter? For many reasons. It continues a cycle of shame and humiliation, condemning women to a lifetime of reputational damage. Even those who attempt to move on find themselves ensnared in the jaws of public scrutiny. Despite their efforts to live quietly or articulate their experiences, they remain trapped in a never-ending spiral of denunciation.

Sl#t-shaming is not experiencing a resurgence – it is a constant presence in our society. The focus is not solely on past sexual encounters but on the enduring humiliation inflicted upon individuals, especially women. But think about it again, in this relentless cycle, whose shame is it truly now?