Time to Start our Hot Girl Summer Glow Up: Hair Growth Edition

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means– it’s time to start bringing out our hot girl energy! Everyone knows that your hair can make or break how you feel, and for me, it’s been a constant struggle. Throughout the winter season, I have experienced a lot of hair thinning and hair loss, which has brought down my confidence. I knew I needed to fix it, but I had no clue where to start. After some research and some trial and error, I’ve discovered the best guide for beginners to kickstart your hair growth journey. Let’s go from the girl who always admires others’ hair to the one who always gets compliments!

Scalp Massage

Scalp massaging is important so that the hair oil can be properly absorbed into the scalp. This part can be tedious, but it really makes a difference. It’s even backed by science! A 2016 study found that consistent scalp messages resulted in increased hair thickness after twenty-four weeks (Koyoma et al). A similar study was done in 2020 that showed that reflexology massages on the scalp helped women regrow their hair after chemo (Ahangari et al., 2020)I recommend using a scalp massager and massaging in circular motions for 5-10 minutes to exfoliate the scalp and prompt blood flow. This is a sweet spot for me because it’s long enough to get the benefits, and it doubles as a little arm workout. I highly recommend getting a friend or significant other to help massage your scalp to really give it a spa-day vibe!

My go-To products

I’ve tried my fair share of hair oils, but The Ordinary Hair Serum is the best. Not only is it affordable, but you get a good amount that lasts a while, so it’s totally worth your money. This serum is perfect for beginners because it’s not heavy on your hair, and you can apply it whenever.

Personally, I let it sit in my hair for three hours every other day before I shower, so it’s not in my hair for too long. I use about one full dropper and spread it all over my hair, focusing on the problem areas around the hairline. I started seeing results in just three weeks, which is super quick for the hair care world. My main issue was my hairline, where I had some growth problems, but this serum has brought out so many baby hairs. Now, my hairline looks a lot fuller and healthier, the difference is night and day.

Let Your hair Breath

Washing your hair every day might feel like a must, but doing it often strips your hair of all of the oils it needs to stay healthy. Instead, try to wash every other day or even every 2 days. That way, your hair can breathe and restore its balance.

When it comes to using heat tools, I know they’re lifesavers when your hair is a mess but excessive use can damage your hair over time. Trying out different heatless curl methods or braids can really benefit your hair and give it time to recover and stay healthy. If you are going to use heat on your hair, make sure to use a good heat protector like the Dream Coat Spray or CHI 44 Thermal Protection Spray.

Lastly, let’s not forget about how tight ponytails can be on your hair. I am guilty of it myself, constantly having my hair up in a tight ponytail, but this can lead to hair breakage and even hair loss. It’s important to take a moment and let your hair down like when you’re just relaxing in your room, and especially right before bed.

Stay Consistent

Consistency is key when it comes to hair care! Your hair needs constant nourishment to grow long and healthy. I stick to this routine every 2-3 days to let my hair breathe, but even once a week can make a difference.

I’ve kept this routine super simple, so it only takes about 10-15 minutes of your day. You got this! Plus, I’ve learned to braid my hair to keep it protected while it soaks up the oils. I’ve fallen in love with the braid look, and it’s now a staple in my hairstyle rotation.