THE ULTIMATE COLLEGE WARDROBE: OUTFITS FOR EVERY OCCASION

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

College life is a whirlwind of activities, from academic challenges to social gatherings and everything in between. With so many different events on your schedule, finding the right outfit for each occasion can seem like a daunting task. Whether you’re attending the infamous Thaw Out party, gearing up for a crucial interview, or simply studying at the library, having a versatile wardrobe that caters to every scenario can make all the difference. Your outfit choices not only reflect your personal style but also play a crucial role in how you feel throughout the day.

A well-curated wardrobe ensures that you’re not just prepared, but also confident and comfortable. This comprehensive guide is designed to provide you with outfit ideas that are suitable for every college event you might encounter.

FOOTBALL GAME

Cheering on your schools football team requires an outfit that combines comfort and style. If you want a more casual look, the Mad About Love Tank Top Grey ($25) by White Fox Boutique is a great go-to option. It’s a super simple yet flattering top with soft fabric and a casual cut to keep you cool. Pair it with the Fae Swim’s Honey Triangle Bikini Top ($70) matched with your favorite jean shorts. This ensemble is perfect for games on warmer days, sporting that App State gold!

NIGHT OUT

There will be plenty of times when you feel like you have nothing to wear for a night out with your friends. Trust me, I’ve been there. If you’re in the mood for something bold, White Fox Boutique’s Thoughts Of You Top in Cheetah ($45) paired with the matching Late Nights Mini Skirt ($35) is an excellent option. Leopard print is officially in! For a laid-back yet sexy look, start with the Something To Be Bustier Blue Plaid ($50) by White Fox Boutique. This top adds a trendy edge to your game day outfit with its bustier style and blue plaid pattern.

Study Sessions

Even during intense study sessions, you can look cute and feel comfortable. Free People’s Maisie Sweater ($148) from South Moon Under provides a cozy everyday look, perfect for long hours at the library. Pair it with my favorite Form Flare Leggings ($77) by Crop Shop Boutique to complete the outfit!

For a colorful look, the LSPACE Montauk Sweater in Sandy Dune Stripe ($150) paired with matching shorts ($119) is an adorable option. The fuzzy pair will have you feeling put together and comfortable for any kind of study session! Lastly, add Free People’s Hypnotized Slouchy Tote in Jewel Tone ($148) from South Moon Under to your cart. It not only holds your books and study materials, but adds a splash of color to your study attire.

Girls Day

For a perfect girls’ day out this year, your go-to dress is going to be the Danika Dress ($228) in Blue Gingham by Prairie. Made from the softest crinkle fabric, it features a flattering silhouette that you can easily dress up or down. Soft lace trim at the edges and adjustable ribbon details at the shoulders add a trendy touch, making the Danika Dress ideal for everything from brunch with your besties to sunset picnics.

If you’re more of a cute top kind of person, you can never go wrong with the trendy tie top. The Leopard Sleeveless Tie Front Top from Boohoo ($19) adds a bold touch with its playful print and adorable tie front style. Meanwhile the Samma Top ($50) from Petal & Pup offers a chic design that’s good for day and night! Both pieces will ensure you look effortlessly cool for a girls day out.

Concert

Heading to legends for an iconic concert? You have to go for the classic LBD. The Show Me Your Mu Mu Jasmine Halter Mini Dress ($148) is a comfy, chic option that’ll keep you looking great while enjoying the night. It’s the perfect mini length and features a sexy open back. It’ll be your go-to for special events!

If you’re in the mood for a midi, the Anthropologie Printed GOT Glam Slip ($79) by South Moon Under is a lovely choice. This slip features a flattering sweetheart neckline, bust detail, and delicate shoulder ties. Its relaxed fit and shapeless silhouette make it comfortable and easy to move in, while the midi length and trendy print keep you looking effortlessly stylish for a night of music and fun.

Sorority Events

Sorority events are a perfect opportunity to showcase your style. You can stand out by showcasing your unique taste! I’d choose the Lena Midi Dress by Sofie the Label ($128) in plum from South Moon Under! I’m obsessed with it’s ribbon tie bodice. Plus, the flattering design and neutral tone make it suitable for a range of sorority functions, from formal gatherings to casual mixers.

If you’re looking for something more fresh and floral, add the Sandy Dress ($198) from Praerie, which features a cotton blend with a fitted floral design made for the wild ones. Her spaghetti straps and light, breezy fabric make her the perfect go-to dress for all your sorority functions!

To complete the looks, pair the dresses with the Audrey Ballet Flat ($70) by Chinese Laundry. Balletcore never left! Designed to keep you stylish throughout long days of socializing and activities, their classic design complements your outfit while providing the support you need to stay on your feet.

Pilates session

For a put together look for your Pilates session, comfort is the priority. Start with the Freedom Sculpt Tank ($57) in Almond from CSB, which is soft, supportive, and perfect for movement. Pair it with the Freedom Scrunch Leggings ($74) in Almond Brown for a coordinated outfit that provides the flexibility you need. Don’t forget to add the Crew Non-Slip Grip Socks ($16) from MoveActive! These socks are made specifically for mat pilates, and offer grip and comfort, helping you stay steady on your mat during your workout.

Internship Interviews

Making a great impression during interviews requires a blend of professionalism and showcasing your style. The Michael Stars Campbell Ruched Mock Neck Top ($78) in Olive by South Moon Under offers a polished look that’s perfect for an internship interview, and on-trend. Another cute option is the LSPACE Alena Jumpsuit ($150) in Fairway. It’s the standout choice for a chic and professional ensemble. Plus, the green color will make you stand out in your interview!

Got a fall or winter interview? For footwear, the Hadiya Slingback Flats ($70) by Chinese Laundry provide a classic and comfortable option that completes your interview outfit perfectly.

Waterfall Adventures

For a refreshing day of adventure at Boone’s popular Laurel Creek Falls, your outfit should be functional and cute. The gorgeous setting of this waterfall makes it the perfect backdrop for new insta pics. Check out the Luna Top ($100) and Zenith Bottoms ($90) by Fae Swim! The Luna Top’s classic design and supportive fit keep you looking great while you explore, and the bottoms add a sleek, high-rise touch.

Alternatively, the Aspen Bikini Top ($99) and Levy Bikini Bottom ($95) from LSPACE are a great pick. The trendy striped top pops against the greenery, and the Levy Bottoms offer a comfy fit. Both are perfect for enjoying the beautiful scenery and staying comfortable as you enjoy the falls!

Club Meetings

Club meetings are often casual but still warrant a stylish touch. The A Little Too Much Knit Cardigan ($80) in Cream by White Fox is a cozy piece that’s perfect for layering over any outfit. To add a color to your look, pair it with the Maddie Top in Seafoam Green ($117) by All My Love!

For your next Her Campus meeting, you can add a pop of color with the adorable Ryann Button Front Cardigan ($59) in Magenta by Petal & Pup! For bottoms, opt for tailored trousers or dark-wash jeans to keep the look polished yet relaxed. Complete your outfit with slip-on loafers or low-profile sneakers.

MUSIC FESTIVAL

For a night of music and fun at the annual Thaw Out music festival, you have to put on your cutest fit. The Free People Palmer Cuffed Jean ($176) from South Moon Under fits the vibe perfectly, great for dancing and enjoying the festival. Alternatively, the LSPACE Sundown Cargo Pant ($176) in Jungle offers a comfy and cute choice, made from linen so you’ll stay cool.

Pair either of these bottoms with the LSPACE Summer Feels Tube Top ($110) in Cream! It’s a staple for your spring closet yet its ruched detailing adds a unquire touch. If the weather happens to be in our favor, you have to opt for the LSPACE Aspen Bikini Top ($100) in Slate, which adds a subtle, on-trend edge and can double as a chic layer for a day of fun!

Graduation events

Graduation is a significant milestone, and your attire should reflect the occasion’s importance. If you’re looking for something with a fun, flirty vibe for both the ceremony and post-graduation celebrations, the For Love and Lemons Sora Mini Dress ($175) from South Moon Under is perfect. It’s stylish and playful, making it great for dancing the night away and celebrating your big achievement. Plus, it’s gorgeous lace detailing and classic silhouette ensures it’ll become a staple in your wardrobe for years to come!

For a cute cohesive look for all your after-parties, consider White Fox Boutique’s Isle Of Capri Top ($40) in Cream paired with its matching bottoms ($45). This ensemble is perfect for a summer graduation!