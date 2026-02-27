The Short-Form Media Takeover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Think about the last time that you sat through a full movie without checking your phone, or read more than a few chapters of a book without the urge to glance at a screen. Young adults everywhere are subconsciously putting the videos that they’re watching in “2x speed.” It’s not just you. All around us, there is a surplus of short-form media to indulge in. As our society is constantly providing us with never-ending entertainment under fifteen seconds, our attention spans are quietly disappearing.

Social media didn’t originally look like this. When platforms first began to take off, they were centered around photos and status updates. But short-form content really exploded when Vine took the world by storm in 2013. The app’s six-second looping videos created an entirely new way to consume content– funny, quick, and instantly shareable. Although it lasted only about three years, it created iconic and endlessly referenceable media that still circulate to this day.

When Vine shut down, its influence didn’t dissipate; It evolved. Musical.ly rose in popularity and eventually transformed into TikTok, which perfected the formula of fast, algorithm-driven entertainment. With TikTok’s For You Page delivering a truly endless stream of personalized content, it became almost impossible to stop scrolling. Our generation, and increasingly society as a whole, has become deeply accustomed to consuming media solely in quick bursts.

Now, nearly every major platform has its own version of scrollable short videos: TikTok’s For You Page, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and Snapchat Spotlight. Each one competes for attention with vertical videos designed to hook us in seconds. Social media aims to keep us scrolling for longer, and this is through tailoring our content to exactly what we want to see. These quick bursts of dopamine with videos we enjoy with every single scroll fuel our addiction more and more.

On many of these apps, there’s even an option to speed up playback. The 2x speed feature has made short videos even shorter, and made longer content feel unbearably slow. When we get used to consuming information at double speed, normal pacing begins to feel like a delay rather than a rhythm.

As short-form media continues to dominate, long-form content struggles to compete. Fewer people are choosing to sit through full-length interviews, documentaries, or films without the distraction of an additional screen. Even traditional movie theaters are feeling this impact. With streaming services and quick digital content becoming the norm, theaters face declining attendance and financial challenges. The communal experience of sitting in a dark room fully immersed in a story for a few hours is becoming uncommon. Long-form storytelling requires patience, focus, and emotional investment – qualities that short-form scrolling is ruining.

This shift matters more than we may think. Attention is not just about entertainment; it shapes how we learn, think, and connect with others. If we become conditioned to expect constant stimulation, deep thinking becomes foreign. Complex conversations feel tiring, and reading feels like a chore. When we lose our ability to concentrate, we risk losing part of what allows us to grow intellectually and emotionally.

What’s at stake is not just the future of movies or books– it’s our ability to engage deeply with the world around us. If we continue to train our brains to crave speed above all else, we may find it increasingly difficult to slow down when it truly matters.

The good news is that this shift isn’t permanent. Attention is a habit, and habits can change. Choosing to watch a film without checking your phone. Reading a chapter of a book before bed. Listening to a full podcast episode at normal speed. Small, but intentional decisions can rebuild our tolerance of depth, which we greatly need.

If we want to change our attention spans, we have to change our actions. The media we consume shapes us, but we also shape it by what we choose to support. By consciously choosing to step away from constant scrolling and re-engaging with long-form content, we’re not just saving movies or books. We’re reclaiming our focus, and, ultimately, ourselves.