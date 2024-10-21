The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

From the dinner table to the debate stage, reproductive rights have been a frequent topic of conversation in the past couple of years. Dobbs v. Jackson (2022), the Supreme Court case that made reproductive rights a state-by-state issue, cast a shadow over the freedoms in reproductive autonomy that many have relied on for many years. This not only renewed debate about the subject but also has left many questions unanswered: How accessible is reproductive healthcare across the country? Will we adapt to maintain reproductive choice? contraceptives still readily available everywhere?

Of course, access to birth control is available to those with the means to pay for the medication or procedure, but there are barriers. For example, the cost of birth control can be as much as $75 a month for pills and $1,300 for an IUD without insurance (sheesh), not to mention the frequent appointments required for it. Unfortunately, the time it takes to be prescribed birth control and the ridiculous costs have left many hanging, subject to their state’s ideas on reproductive rights. Although many policies are taking steps backward, there is one thing moving forward: Opill.

Opill is the first FDA-approved over-the-counter birth control pill. Like birth control you would get from a doctor, Opill is full prescription strength, at just $19.99 a month (insurance covered), and should be taken every day at the same time. However, the hassle is completely out of the picture. Just go to your local pharmacy’s family planning aisle, and Opill is there.

Not only does Opill go beyond regular birth control in its stress-free purchasing, but it also plays a crucial role in equal access to contraceptives. “19 million women live in contraceptive deserts, which means they have very limited, or maybe no access to safe and effective contraceptives,” Leila Bahbah said. Bahbah is the U.S. Women’s Health brand lead for Perrigo, the company behind Opill. She explains that by making this birth control over-the-counter, Opill is helping to bridge the gap between healthcare and underserved populations. “They can go online, or they can go into their local drugstore, and they can buy it right off the shelf, without having…the barriers that a lot of people face.”

Another population Opill is seeking to serve is women and people who can get pregnant in college. “College students actually have a higher rate of unintended pregnancy, and if that is something you’re not planning for, that can really throw your life off track,” Bahbah said. Without the need for a doctor’s appointment or a parent’s permission, college students can easily access the contraceptive care they deserve.

Furthering their impact on reproductive healthcare, Opill has been traveling to colleges across the country to provide educational programs on contraceptive options. Their partner in this initiative is the WNBA, which has long been committed to social justice and equity issues. Together they are helping empower students with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed choices about their healthcare.

As part of their ongoing support of equal access to healthcare, Opill is planning a bulk donation of their over-the-counter birth control to Appalachian State. This initiative aligns with their commitment to reach people who may not have access to prescription birth control, helping students who might face financial or healthcare provider barriers to their reproductive health access. This donation is part of a broader strategy to make birth control accessible to those who need it most. When it comes to staying on top of life, classes, and exams, birth control shouldn’t be another challenge.

“We are pioneering what the future of women’s health can look like in America,” Leila Bahbah said. In a time when all the steps seem to move backward, Opill is taking steps forward. By making birth control accessible, they are not just responding to current needs, they are setting an example for a new era in reproductive healthcare.