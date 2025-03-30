The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to not care that much about perfumes and fragrances. I would just have one on hand that I would wear everyday. However, as I have gotten older I have started to enjoy getting new and different perfumes/fragrances more. I have decided to share my top five fragrance brands with you to inspire you to add them to your collection. Another bonus is that all of these brands are cruelty free!

Sol de Janerio

This is my absolute favorite, go-to perfume. This is the one that I would say I use the most often, day to day. My favorite scent is the “Cheirosa 62” scent. The top notes of this perfume are pistachio and almond. It has a vanilla and caramel scent to it as well. All in all, all of the scents go wonderfully together to make a perfume that smells amazing. I like to pair the perfume with the matching lotion, a top tier combo guaranteed to have you smelling good all day.

Sand + Fog

I actually discovered this brand from one of my friends, but I am very glad she introduced me to them. You can get their perfume oils in either an oil dropper or a rollerball, which is what I like to use. My favorite scent is the “Vanilla Musk” scent. Along with a vanilla scent, there is also a hint of coconut to it. The scent smells amazing and lasts all day. It smells so good that I got a smaller version of it to keep in my car so I have it on me in case I ever need some perfume on the go.

DOssier

I absolutely love this brand. If you have been wanting to get a designer perfume but like myself you do not have the money for designer brands, this brand is perfect. They have a collection of their own original scents and they also have a collection called Dossier Impressions which is a collection inspired by fragrances of designer brands. Both of these collections are absolutely amazing.

My favorite scent from their impressions collection is “Floral Marshmallow” which is inspired by “Don’t Be Shy” from Killian Love. Whenever I wear this perfume I get so many compliments on it and it lasts all day. It has a fruity and sweet (but not overpoweringly so) smell to it with a vanilla undertone. From their original collection my favorite scent is “Slice of Heaven” which has a hint of a floral to it. It also has a very vanilla and caramel smell. All in all, it smells absolutely amazing and lasts all day.

Ouai

I would consider the first scent that really made me start exploring fragrances more. My favorite fragrance of theirs is their “St. Barts” perfume. Something that I like about this is that it is both a hair and body perfume mist. I mostly use it as just a regular perfume, but either way it smells amazing. It has a light and clean scent to it. It also has a very tropical smell to it that lasts all day. If you need a scent that has a light and breezy feel to it, this is the perfect scent for you. I would recommend this to anyone over and over again.

Rare Beauty

I absolutely love Rare Beauty. I use them for a good chunk of my make-up routine so when I discovered they also had a body and hair perfume mist I had to immediately try it out. I have not been able to try their newest one, but their original “Find Comfort” is tried and true for me. This is such a fresh smelling scent. I also actually love using this one in my hair. Whenever I do my hair routine after washing my hair, I love spraying this in my hair to leave it smelling fresh and clean. I have also noticed that my hair feels softer whenever I use it. Overall, it is a wonderful perfume that you should definitely try out.

I hope I have given you some new perfumes and fragrances for you to try out, maybe one of them will even become your next favorite perfume!