FALL FASHION AND BEAUTY MUST-HAVES FROM A STYLE WRITER

Although it’s August, here in Boone it won’t be much longer until the crisp, cool air of fall starts to make its presence felt. As the vibrant summer hues begin to fade and the first hints of autumn appear, it’s the perfect moment to start thinking about refreshing our wardrobes and beauty routines for the new season. Having spent years immersed in the world of fashion and beauty, I’ve curated a selection of my go-to picks for fall — items that seamlessly blend timeless elegance with the latest trends.

As a seasoned fashion and beauty writer, I’ve had the privilege of exploring countless trends and discovering the pieces that truly stand out. This fall, I’m excited to share my carefully chosen favorites that promise to keep you both stylish and comfortable as the temperatures drop. From cozy sweaters and chic purses to rich, earthy makeup and innovative beauty products, these picks are designed to elevate your style and make transitioning into fall a breeze.Join me as we dive into the must-have fashion and beauty essentials for the season, ensuring you embrace autumn with confidence and flair.

MOISTURIZING MAKEUP

As the temperatures drops, keeping your skin hydrated while maintaining a flawless look is essential. This fall, my top picks for moisturizing makeup ensure that your skin stays radiant and nourished. I always start with the Merit Beauty Great Skin Instant Glow Serum ($38), a lightweight serum that provides an instant, dewy glow. Follow up with the I Am Magic Radiance Booster ($25) by Juvia’s Place for a nice illuminating effect. Add a touch of natural color to your cheeks with the Elate Cosmetics Blush Balm in Savvy ($25), a neutral brown rose that’s perfect for fall, Plus, it’s a creamy, blendable blush that nourishes your skin. To reduce waste and keep your makeup organized, the Elate Cosmetics Capsule Palette ($20) is an eco-friendly option, allowing you to replace and customize your makeup products as needed!

For a perfect pout, the Merit Beauty Signature Lip in Ginger ($26) delivers rich color with a hydrating formula. It’s a soft satin peach, a fall-friendly shade you can wear everyday. Meanwhile, the Apple Doll Tinted Nectar Salve ($18) provides a fresh, tinted gloss for your lip look. Complete your look with the Apple Doll Cosmic Shadow ($20), a richly pigmented, moisturizing eyeshadow for a little sparkle to your eyes. These moisturizing makeup picks will keep your skin looking luminous and healthy throughout the fall season!

NEW SKINCARE

It’s time to refresh your skincare routine to tackle the cooler months ahead. First, I’m adding the acne-community favorite and viral Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser Spray ($18) to my collection. It’s perfect for pre and post pilates workouts on campus. The spray targets bacteria from sweat and grime that cause acne, and it can be used anywhere, any time of day. I’m also indulging in the Skincare Junkie Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer ($68) which offers a luxurious and nourishing experience. Packed with potent antioxidants, this moisturizer not only hydrates but also protects your skin from environmental stressors, ensuring a radiant and healthy complexion.

For an extra boost, try the Plant-Based Milk Mask Set ($28) from ESW Beauty. These masks are enriched with clean and natural ingredients that provide intense hydration and soothing benefits, perfect for rejuvenating your skin after a long day! Lastly for lips, you can upgrade your lip care for fall with the Azi MD Pout & Plump SPF 30 ($40), which offers both sun protection (yes, you need SPF in the fall), and a plumping effect for a fuller pout.

seasonal hair care

As the seasons change, so do our hair care needs. To keep your locks looking their best during the fall, it’s essential to update your routine with some key products. Start with the Green Coco Hair Mask from Remilia Hair, a nourishing mask that deeply conditions and hydrates your hair, combating dryness and revitalizing your locks with natural ingredients. To complement the hair mask, Remilia Hair’s CosmoCap Hair Serum ($27) is a game-changer. These serum capsules deliver concentrated nutrients and moisture, smoothing frizz and adding a glossy finish. Perfect for daily use or as a weekly treatment, the CosmoCap Hair Serum ensures your hair stays healthy and vibrant throughout the fall season.

Additionally, incorporating the Scalp Renew Bamboo & Silicone Shampoo Massage Brush ($11) from The Hair Edit can elevate your hair care routine. This tool not only provides a relaxing scalp massage but also helps stimulate blood circulation and promote healthier hair growth. Finally, add the 18pcs 3 Sizes Hair Curlers Roller Set ($18) from Luvme Hair to your routine. These self-grip curlers are perfect for achieving salon-quality curls at home, offering versatility with three different sizes to create the perfect waves or tight curls.

seasonal scent

It’s time to phase out those summer perfumes and embrace fall scents! As an everyday scent, I love the warm and inviting notes of The Healthy Fragrance in Pure Vanilla by Lavanila ($48). This scent blends the comforting aroma of vanilla with a hint of pure sugar cane, creating a fragrance that is both cozy and sophisticated, perfect for the cooler months.

For those who prefer a more personalized touch, explore Invisible Woods by Future Society ($98), a captivating fragrance that combines earthy undertones with a hint of mystery, evoking the serene ambiance of a walk through a forest. This scent is perfect for those who love a blend of nature and sophistication. And don’t forget about the importance of staying fresh all day long. The Ban Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant ($11) offers reliable protection without competing with your chosen fragrance.

UPGRADED JEWELRY

Fall is the perfect time to change out your jewelry collection. These timeless pieces add a touch of elegance to any outfit! Start with the Astrid and Miyu Pearl Charm Huggies in Silver ($84). These stunning earrings feature delicate pearl charms, offering a sophisticated yet cute touch, perfect for both casual and formal occasions. They’re my everyday earrings during this transition to fall. Pair them with Ana Luisa’s Poetry Slim Link Chain Bracelet in Gold ($55), a versatile piece that blends seamlessly with any style, adding a hint of luxury to your wrist. Another elegant option for fall is the Ana Luisa Sage Gold Drop Earrings ($75). Their minimalist design and graceful drop make them an ideal accessory for both day and night, ensuring you shine effortlessly this autumn!

fall purse

Is it really fall if you haven’t changed out your everyday purse? This season, elevate your purse game with the Chocolate Stella Extra Large Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag ($130) by Melie Bianco. Crafted with a luxurious smooth vegan leather finish, this stylish bag seamlessly combines elegance and functionality. Featuring two chic knots along the handle for a unique touch, its spacious interior includes a padded sleeve to securely hold your essentials, such as a laptop, wallet, and keys. Made from recycled vegan leather, the Stella bag is not only a statement piece but also an eco-conscious choice, making sure you stay both stylish and sustainable this fall.

staple sweater

Nothing beats the comfort and style of a cozy sweater. This season, two standout pieces have made their way into my wardrobe, promising warmth and elegance. First is the Round Neck Sweater ($189) by Poetry Fashion, a featherlight round-neck sweater knitted in a wide tuck rib-stitch with their soft and luxurious alpaca and silk yarn. With a boxy fit and full-length sleeves, it features a lovely diagonal detail in the side panel. Crafted from 70% alpaca, 21% baby alpaca, and 9% silk, this sweater is as luxurious as it is comfortable.

My absolute favorite investment of the season is the Wool Ingrid Cardigan ($618) from Atelier Solana. It’s the perfect wear-everywhere cozy cardigan. Made from 100% Peruvian Highland wool with Italian olive wood buttons, it’s the only luxury I need this fall. Button it up and wear a short slip underneath to style it as a sweater dress, or layer it over your favorite outfits of the season!

Another affordable must-have for the cooler days is the Let’s Get Cosy Knit Sweater ($60) from White Fox Boutique. This perfect cool-weather knit boasts a relaxed fit, zip fastening at the neckline, and soft fabric that makes it a perfect everyday zip sweater. Pair it with the Let’s Get Cosy Knit Pants ($50) for a chic and cozy look that’s ready to take on those brisk autumn days!

NEW ACTIVEWEAR ESSENTIALS

And they’re all from CSB! Elevate your activewear game this fall with these essential pieces that seamlessly blend comfort and style. You always need fresh activewear to wear around campus, and these will leave you feeling put together every time. The I’m Oversized Knit Sweater in Grey Marl ($120) paired with the Freedom Scrunch Shorts ($57) offers a chic, cozy option for both lounging and workouts.

For a chic everyday look, the Freedom Sculpt Tank ($57) in Almond combined with the Freedom Scrunch Leggings ($74) is perfect for the new season. Don’t forget my go-to: the CSB Crewneck Jumper ($120) in Snow Marl. I love a slouchy fit, and this jumper delivers just that with its relaxed silhouette and cozy feel. Crafted from high-quality materials, it provides both warmth and style, making it perfect for layering during the colder months.

FALL Formal wear

I don’t know about you, but all of my friends are fall babies. With birthdays, anniversaries, and other formal events on the horizon during this busy season, embrace it with rich hues that exude sophistication and warmth. The Desirée Dress in Medici Red ($160) by Wild Rose and Sparrow is a perfect example, featuring a bold red shade that makes a statement. This dress is not only striking but also versatile, easily transitioning from day to night with the right accessories. Pair it with boots for a casual look or heels for a more polished ensemble.

For a seamless blend of elegance and comfort, consider the Rima Tunic ($198) and Rima Trousers ($155) by Jamil MD. These pieces, in a beautiful deep autumnal shade, offer a refined yet relaxed fit, perfect for a casual yet elegant look when worn individually or a sophisticated ensemble when paired together.

New Footwear

As someone who will never get over balletcore, the Barbie Flat Bow ($335) by Valentina Rangoni is an excellent pick. These flats feature a charming bow detail and a sleek design that adds a feminine touch to any outfit. Whether you’re dressing up for a day at the office or heading out for a casual outing, these flats are a lovely addition to your fall footwear collection!

For a more laid-back look, the Tillys Adidas Samba ADV Shoes ($99) are a perfect match. These classic sneakers offer a stylish yet practical option for everyday wear. With their sleek design and comfortable fit, the Samba ADV Shoes are ideal for exploring the city, running errands, or just enjoying a casual day out.