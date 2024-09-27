8 CHIC AND COZY ESSENTIALS TO COMPLETE YOUR FALL LOOK

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall isn’t just around the corner anymore — it’s pretty much here for us Boonies, and I couldn’t be more excited. There’s something about the crisp air and changing leaves that just gets me in the mood for fresh outfits and new beauty routines. But let’s be real, we’re not quite at the chunky sweaters and boots stage just yet. This early part of fall is that sweet spot where you can still throw on your favorite summer pieces but add a cozy layer or two for those cooler mornings and evenings. It’s the perfect in-between season where you get to mix and match, experiment with different textures, and ease into fall without going full-on autumn just yet.

What I love most about this time of year is how much room it gives you to play around with your wardrobe and beauty regimen. You can pair a lightweight dress with a chunky cardigan or a bold lip with summer-kissed skin. And, as we start to feel the first hints of cooler weather, it’s the perfect time to refresh our closets and makeup bags with transitional pieces that carry us through the season in style.

1. NEW FALL MAKEUP

When it comes to makeup, a flawless base and a few key products can make all the difference. For those who prefer minimal coverage, The Minimalist Complexion Stick ($38) by Merit offers a two-in-one foundation and concealer hybrid that easily blends into the skin, providing just the right amount of coverage without feeling heavy. It’s ideal for achieving a natural, “no-makeup” makeup look for fall. Next, enhance your features with Merit’s Brow Duo ($48), which includes both a brow pencil and gel to shape and define your brows effortlessly. It’s my favorite (and easiest) part of my routine.

For a long-lasting lip look, the Lip Combo ($42) from Saie offers a perfectly coordinated lip liner and lipstick duo, giving you full, luscious lips in a few easy steps. When it comes to a little more coverage, the Refresh Foundation ($35) by Elate Beauty nicely evens out the skin tone with buildable coverage, while the brands Pressed EyeColour ($14) adds a soft wash of color to the eyes. My favorite shade for fall has to be Ember, a shimmering copper that ties the entire look together. Lastly, I keep all my new fall makeup in the On-the-Go Pouch ($38) by DaCosta Verde! I love that it’s made from recycled water bottles, and it’s just the right size for makeup on the go.

2. Skincare & Scents

Start your fall routine with the new Merit Beauty Great Skin Moisturizer ($38). It delivers deep hydration while prepping your skin for a smooth makeup application. It creates the perfect canvas for makeup. Next, consider adding a little love under your eyes. I am obsessed with eyepatches in the fall because they add such a fun step to my normal routine. My current favorite has to be ESW Beauty’s Strawberry Matcha Latte Eye Patches ($4.99)! They’re full of clean ingredients, and always get rid the puffiness under my eyes in the morning. They pair perfectly with my daily matcha latte.

I also like to take a little extra care of my lips as the weather changes. I’ve recently been using OSEA’s Hyaluronic Lip Booster ($28) and am obsessed! It’s a sheer lip oil that nourishes and plumps, perfect for wearing by itself in the fall.

Lastly, it’s time to end your day with the perfect scent. Right now, my favorite candles include Chill Alchemy ($48) by Naturopathica, a relaxing chamomile scent that was developed by spa experts to promote calmness. Then theres the lovely No. 1 Candle ($45) from Follain, which fills your space with a calming blend of lavender and sandalwood, perfect for creating a serene atmosphere at home.

3. Cozy bedding

As soon as I feel a chill in the air, I change out my bedding. Much like the seasonal decorator, I think it’s necessary to hit on every detail. I especially love making my room decor a little moodier during fall with some cozy bedding! This year, I’m going with a Moss Green vibe with Double Stitch by Bedsure’s Duvet Cover Set ($130). Not only is it the perfect shade of green for fall, it’s made from a special blend of cotton that is so soft and breathable. It keeps you warm but not hot, perfect for the season.

I’m pairing the cover with my favorite Stonewashed Linen Sheets ($321) from Baloo Living. The quality of these sheets are like no other, plus they are 100% natural and will last you a lifetime. I use the color oatmeal for the fall season, but they have other lovely soft-wash colors that would look beautiful in your home. I’m finishing off the bedding with the Alpaca-Wool Plaid Throw Blanket by Double Stitch ($80) for a cozy touch. You can’t decorate for fall without plaid!

4. UPDATED ACTIVEWEAR

Although activewear is much more common to see on campus during the summer, I love wearing it in the fall because it’s so easy to layer. This year, LSPACE has seriously delivered pieces that feel just as chic as they are functional. The LSPACE Ace Jumpsuit ($150) is a standout — the rich green hue is perfect for the season, and its flattering, fitted silhouette is ideal for everything from yoga to running errands. For a more traditional set, I’m loving the LSPACE En Pointe Top ($110) paired with the matching En Pointe Short ($88), both in black. This sleek combo is my go-to for workouts and casual days alike.

5. LIGHTWEIGHT SWEATERS

Lightweight sweaters are the perfect transitional piece for any wardrobe. The Soft Knit Crew Neck Crop Jumper ($34) by Boohoo is a must-have for its versatile, cropped silhouette that pairs well with high-waisted jeans or skirts, adding just enough warmth without being bulky. For a more elevated look, the Petal and Pup Kenny Off Shoulder Knit Sweater ($72) brings a soft, sophisticated touch with its off-shoulder design.

Classic cardigans and timeless v-neck sweaters round out this collection of lightweight essentials. The Petal and Pup Astor Classic Button-Up Cardigan ($60) offers a timeless, functional look that works as a layering staple, perfect for slipping over a simple tee or dress as temperatures drop. Meanwhile, the Joy V-Neck Sweater with Cuffed Sleeves ($158) in a rich dark roast hue from South Moon Under combines a flattering neckline with cozy, cuffed sleeves, delivering a blend of casual elegance and comfort. Whether lounging or stepping out, these lightweight sweaters provide an effortlessly chic way to stay cozy in style.

6. BOOTS & FLATS

Booties and ballet flats are the perfect choices for fall. The MIA 04 Black Smooth Leather Boots ($529) by INGILIZ are SO chic with their smooth leather finish, making them the go-to choice for an effortlessly cool style. For something a bit lighter but still trendy, the Animal Print Ballet Flat ($48) by Lemonade from South Moon Under brings a fun twist to the classic flat.

If you’re feeling a bit more playful, the Groovy Bootie ($80) from Chinese Laundry combines retro flair with everyday practicality. Its chunky heel and easy slip-on design make it perfect for casual weekend wear. For a more chic option, the Maude Pointed Toe Slingback Low Heel ($70) by Chinese Laundry is the perfect choice. With its low heel and pointed toe, it’s ideal for dressing up your outfit when needed.

7. everyday jeans

You can’t go through autumn without the perfect pair of jeans. It’s key to find the right pair for early fall and colder days alike. For casual days, I always go with the Free People Palmer Cuffed Jean ($128) from South Moon Under. They’re truly a staple in my fall wardrobe! They’re 100% cotton and feature a relaxed fit, so you know they’re going to be comfy throughout the day. For a more polished look, I’m also loving Pistola’s Lexi Artisan Denim Pant ($168) from South Moon Under. They’re more of a mid rise, straight leg fit, so they’re perfect for pairing with a boot or a heel.

8. PERFECT JACKET

The perfect jacket is one you can wear with everything. First, the Oversized Double Breast Belted Synched Back Trench Coat ($106) by Boohoo is an everyday option due to its classic trench silhouette. For a more casual option, the brand’s Raglan Sleeve Puffer Jacket ($86) design is trendy yet functional, perfect for colder days when you need extra insulation but still want to look effortlessly cool. For a more polished option, the Blair Vegan Leather Jacket ($168) by Free People from South Moon Under is the ultimate blend of style and sustainability. Its tailored fit and classic design make it versatile enough for day or night, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit while staying cruelty-free.