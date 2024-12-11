LAST MINUTE GIFTS UNDER $100 FOR EVERY FRIEND IN YOUR LIFE

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is about celebrating connections, and what better way to show you care than with thoughtful gifts that don’t break the bank? This curated guide offers something special for every personality type, proving that meaningful presents don’t require a massive budget.

Let’s face it: gift-giving (especially last minute gift-giving) can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. We’ve curated a selection that goes beyond price tags, focusing on the heart of what makes a gift truly special — how well it speaks to the recipient’s unique vibe and lifestyle.

1. THE ROOMIEs

Got a roomie who lives for Netflix marathons and peak comfort? These gifts are their dream. Skylar’s Fall Cashemere Candle ($45) drops serious hygge vibes with a scent that’ll make their space feel like a warm hug. Then there’s the Silk Sleep Mask by Drowsy ($70) for your roomie who always says they can’t sleep. Trust me, it works! Lastly, if you want to gift your roomies a skincare treat and something you can do together, ESW Beauty’s Good Skin Vibes 12 Day Advent Calendar ($50) is the perfect gift to grab. It comes with the brands signature sheet masks, plus their new eye patches and more goodies! Self-care night with your roomies, anyone?

2. the friend in her wellness era

For your friend who breathes wellness, these gifts are a holistic hug. MoveActive’s Non Slip Grip Socks ($16) elevate a workout with their grip, offering stability for your besties gentle yoga and pilates sessions. The perfect stocking stuffer? Salt and Stone Deodorant from LSPACE ($20) that gifts clean self-care with natural ingredients that aren’t toxic for the body. Or, you can give Boohoo’s Flared Legging ($35) if she’s in need of new workout gear!

3. work bestie

Got a work bestie that deserves to be spoiled? The DaCosta Verde Lunch Tote Bag ($58) is a stylish yet practical upgrade for their daily routine. If they’re looking for a desk side diffuser, the NEOM Wellbeing Pod ($100) brings a sense of calm to their desk or home office, infusing their space with soothing scents that ease stress and boost focus — a thoughtful way to show you care! And if they’re a tea-over-coffee kind of work bestie, gift them the OSULLOC Lovely Tea Set ($35) and they’re set for the ultimate relaxing break at work — brewing perfect tea in a cute set that anyone would love!

4. The hair-care queen

For the friend who’s always perfecting their hair game, these gifts will elevate their routine.The LILYSILK Silk Curling Headband and Scrunchie Set ($40) offers a luxurious way to create heatless curls while protecting their hair with the gentle touch of silk. But if they’re in need of some hot tools, pair it with the Luvme Fast Heat 3-in-1 Curling Iron Set ($70), a versatile tool that allows them to achieve salon-quality waves, curls, or straight styles in minutes. Lastly, for extra hair care, the CosmoCap Hair Serum ($99) from Remilia Hair is a game-changer — it helps to deeply nourish and protect hair, leaving it healthier and shinier with every use!

5. the beauty lover

For the beauty lover in your life, they most likely have all of the makeup they need. So, I’ve found the safest gifts are always those they might not shop for themselves! Pamper your beauty-loving bestie with the Dionis Head-to-Toe Goat Milk Hydration Kit ($54), a luxurious set that includes nourishing body lotion, hand cream, lip balm, and more! Infused with the goodness of goat milk, this kit delivers ultimate hydration for soft, healthy skin. For a playful addition to their beauty routine, the Fazit Glitter Freckles Makeup Patches ($16) bring a touch of whimsy and glam, perfect for making a trendy statement inspired by celebrity looks!

6. the too cool to shop for

For the effortlessly cool friend who’s impossible to shop for, the Aelfric Eden Vintage Star Hoodie ($80) is the perfect blend of trendy and laid-back, giving them a standout piece for their wardrobe. Pair it with the Velvet Caviar Leopard Tort iPhone Case ($40), a sleek and stylish accessory that adds personality and protection to their tech. Lastly, you can never go wrong with Starface’s Hydro-Star patches ($13)! They’re a hit with my teen cousins, so I know they’ll be perfect for the “too cool to shop for.”