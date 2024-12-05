Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
@audreyatienza; @chaddymang via TikTok
17 Budget-Friendly TikTok Gift Guides For The 2024 Holidays

As soon as the cold weather hits and stores across the globe change into their festive attire, it’s time to go gift shopping. But sometimes, the items seen in stores just don’t do it, and whether your love language is gift-giving or you’re just slogging through this time of year, the holidays are a great time to flex those gifting skills.

The perfect present doesn’t have to be extravagant to make someone’s day, nor does it need to be that one gift everyone looks at and immediately thinks, “I should have thought of that…” Whether handmade, written down in your Notes app back in June, or shipped overnight, it doesn’t matter, as long as it means something. That said, no one wants that holly jolly spirit to completely empty out their wallet — especially to those with a large social circle. (You probably don’t want to spend your entire winter budget on gifts, right? I mean, who even has that amount of cash lying around as a college student?)

Luckily, TikTok is filled with creators ready to give their insight on the best gifts for even better prices. These TikTok gift guides (which all contain gifts strictly under $50, BTW) can help those still looking to cross a few people off their nice list. Happy scrolling, and happy shopping!

Small Gifts that Make a Big Impact

@madisonbravenec

under $25 gift guide for christmas 2024!!! so many fun stocking stuffer or smaller gift ideas ◡̈ #giftguide #giftguide2024 #stockingstuffers #stockingstufferideas #cheapgiftidea #etsyfinds #etsygifts #greenscreen

If you are looking for the stocking stuffers they love more than their presents, look no further! Giving personalized gifts, or those you’ve never seen anywhere else, might just make you the best friend in the world.

Eclectic Gifts Under $25

@madisonwronowski

Under $25 gift guide for stocking stuffers, secret santa, etc🧸♥️ #christmas2024 #wishlistideas #giftguide

If you’ve got an eclectic friend group, here is a mix of gifts that so many of them will love. Who can say no when it comes to skincare or adorable earrings?

Luxury Items, not at a Luxury Price

@briannaancheta

Gift guide for her, luxe under $50! 🔗’s in my LTK for you guys! This was a draft from last year but way too good not to share!!🥰 #giftguide #giftsforher #luxurygifts #luxeonabudget #giftsunder50 #giftguideforher #giftguide2024 #greenscreen #holidaygifts #christmasgiftideas #christmasgift

Ralph Lauren and Chanel for under $50 — who knew that was even a possibility? For those craving a bit of the high life — whether for yourself or your bestie — at a not-so-high price, these options may be for you!

Under-$50 Gifts That Are *Actually* Good

@vanilla_swirlxx

gift guide for HER (under $50) 🎁✨🧸 #giftideas #giftguide #giftsforher #christmaswishlist #christmas2024 #affordablegifts

Practicality is often overlooked when purchasing presents, but the gift you need can sometimes mean more than the gift you want.

For the “Cool Girl” in Your Life

@corapursley

Cool girl gifts under $50!!! Part one of my holiday gift guides! let me know what you want to see next💕 #giftguides #giftsunder50 #giftsforher #2024giftguide #christmasgiftideas #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo

Fans of Etsy, rejoice, these may be the gifts for you! The less-beaten path often gives the best rewards, and these you can’t find on Amazon or at Target, so you can be sure you don’t give someone a repeat present.

Even more “Cool” Gifts

@arab3l1a

cool girl christmas gift guide under/around $50 (christmas wishlist inspo hehe) #christmaswishlist#christmas2024#giftguide#wishlistinspo

It seems “cool girl” was the vibe this holiday season, and who doesn’t want to feel like the coolest girl ever during the holidays? Journals, skincare, candles — these are the gifts that never go out of style.

The Best for a Budget

@emilynnmeyers

Budget friendly gift ideas 🫶🏻✨ #christmasgift #christmasgiftideas #christmasgifts #christmasgiftguide #budgetfriendly #christmaswishlist #giftideasforher #christmastiktok #budgetfriendlyfinds #greenscreen

“You do not need to spend a lot of money to give someone a good Christmas gift, OK?” So true! 

Basic & Affordable Ideas

@hay.gives

basic christmas wishlist ideas 🎄❄️⛄️ total – $72 usd #gift #giftideas #affordable #cheap #christmas #christmasgift #christmasgiftideas #wishlist #christmaswishlist

For less than $77 in total, you’ve got snacks, a sugar scrub, a weighted stuffed animal, and more? Honestly, this must be some type of glitch…

Utility-Oriented & Unique Under $40

@noelandgingerbread

43 days until Christmas!✨❄️ #christmaswishlist #giftideas #giftsforher #giftsunder40 #affordablegifts #christmas2024

Delivering quality for less than $40 has never been easier. These are the types of items used every day, from the iconic Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist to face cleansers and portable chargers. 

Under-$35 Inspo

@chaddymang

gift inspo under $35!!🎄🤍 love all of these so much & anything amazon will be in my ‘christmas gift ideas’ list! #christmas2024 #giftideas #giftguide #wishlist

These options could make anyone happy, from the perfume fans in your life to those who you have no idea what to get for Christmas.

30 Gifts Under $30

@alysilverio

30 gifts $30 and under 🫶🏽 #giftideas #giftsideasforher #holidaygiftguide #giftsunder30 #greenscreen #affordablegifts

Who said gift-giving had to be expensive? These are the perfect gifts to pair together or give alone — that’s how good they are!

Even More Gifts For Under $30

@audreyatienza

let me know if you want more snippits of my wishlist/gift guide!! #christmaswishlist #christmasgiftideas #greenscreen

Subscription services as gifts cannot be overstated. Not only are they useful, but can be surprisingly cheap! You’ll see this and more in this nifty roundup.

Dollar Tree Gift Basket

@justthebells10

DOLLAR TREE gift ideas. #budgetfriendly #justthebells10 #bigfamilylife #giftideas #dollartreediy #dollartreehaul #dollartreefinds

For the DIY girlies who know it’s the thought that counts, putting time into designing the perfect holiday basket means more than what is inside it. And Dollar Tree can supply it — what a steal!

A Fun $15 Gift Idea

@maddysuehulll

$15 gift idea! 🤍 #giftgiving #giftideas #giftsforher #teachergifts #giftguide #giftinspo #christmasgifts #affordablegifts #giftsonabudget

Instead of a Christmas basket, try this $15 Christmas cup for a more special spin on an old fav. Besides, what do people even use those baskets for afterward?

For the Men in Your Life

@antonioopapa

Men’s Affordable holiday gift guide🎱 #giftideas #giftsforhim #christmasgiftideas #mensfashion @target @Ralph Lauren @lululemon @ZARA @Dossier Perfume @Stanley 1913

It seems like all men’s gift guides feel the exact same: bourbon, pocket knife, something leather… It’s time for something different, and this roundup has it!

Gifts “For Her”

@laurenmaile

GIFT GUIDE FOR HER 🎀🎄🧸 let me just say you’re guaranteed to have an idea after this!!! #giftideas #giftguide #giftsforher #christmas #holiday

Whether the “her” in your life is a friend, sister, mother, or partner, the variety in this list is sure to make *her* holiday merry and bright.

Cheap & Cheery Gifts

@xmasholly

|| part 2 || realistic very cheap christmas wishlist ideas #christmas #christmaswishlist #christmas2024 #xmas #wishlist #wishlistideas

Listen — sometimes, your budget does not have room for more than $10, and that’s OK! Here are some options for those willing to turn their coffee fund into a holiday gift fund.

