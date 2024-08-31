HOW TO SPEND ONE NIGHT IN WILMINGTON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

School has started, summer is slowly fading away, and the weekend is calling your name. Luckily, you have one night in the charming coastal town of Wilmington, North Carolina, to squeeze in one last summer hurrah. This quaint beach town is the ideal spot to say goodbye to the summer season with its unique blend of history, local flavor, and coastal charm. After a summer spent exploring the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Wilmington offers a refreshing contrast with its picturesque riverfront and inviting atmosphere.

For your stay, ARRIVE Wilmington, a boutique Palisociety hotel, provides the perfect blend of modern comfort and historic charm. Kick off your evening with a stroll along the historic Riverwalk, where you can explore quirky boutiques and cozy cafes, all while enjoying the scenic views of the Cape Fear River. At night, indulge in a delightful dinner at Dram Yard, the hotel’s restaurant, where the creative dishes highlight the best of local flavors. Afterward, take the time to explore Wilmington’s nightlife — whether that means sipping a drink at a waterfront bar, catching a live music performance, or simply soaking in the local vibe!

CHECKING IN

When you pull up to ARRIVE Wilmington, you’ll immediately feel the charm of this cozy, boutique hotel. Located in Wilmington’s waterfront district, it’s an adorable mix of historic vibes and modern style, with three lovingly restored buildings that give it a unique character. Checking in is a breeze — you’ll be welcomed into the inviting library, where the quirky wallpaper and mix of antiques and mid-century modern pieces set a relaxed, stylish tone for your stay.

I was able to snag the stylish king room for the night, and it was such a treat! It’s designed beautifully with a comfortable king bed dressed in Bellino Fine Linens and a chic marble-accented bathroom. My favorite touch? The adorable pink bathroom. Perfect for beauty content if I do say so myself! Plus, the room features plush robes, lush bath products, Apple TV, and a speaker for music. With plenty of sunlight, courtyard views, and cozy rocking chairs, it’s easy to relax in this room.

COCKTAIL HOUR

After you’ve checked in, make sure to check out the snug courtyard bar, for a bit of casual fun to start off your trip. It quickly became my favorite part of our stay! Here, you can order a cocktail or mocktail at the courtyard Gazebo Bar, play a few lawn games, and settle in by the fire pits. My favorite drink had to be the Mai Tais!

You’re then just a block away from the lively Historic Downtown and only two blocks from the serene Riverwalk, making it super easy to dive into all the local excitement or just take a leisurely stroll.

RIVERWALK SHOPPING

If you’re in the mood for some shopping, Wilmington’s Riverwalk is the perfect spot. This nearly two-mile stretch along the Cape Fear River is lined with local boutiques, art galleries, and cafes that invite you to take your time and enjoy the vibe. Stop by Edge of Urge for quirky, handmade clothing and unique gifts, or pop into Candles Etc. to browse their artistic finds and breathe in the “Riverwalk Stroll” scent, inspired by this very walkway. As you wander, grab a scoop of award-winning gelato or sorbet from GelaRto to keep you cool while you explore the scenic views and local art along the way.

DINNER AT DRAM YARD

For a perfect dinner to complement your perfect day, head to Dram Yard, a gem tucked away on the hotels property. The setting is Southern chic, combining a laid-back vibe with an air of sophistication. The food here is just as impressive as the atmosphere, with dishes that blend Southern coastal flavors with global influences. My personal favorites were the Sprouted Cauliflower and the Spicy Noodles — both beautifully plated and bursting with flavor. Whether you’re savoring a craft cocktail, enjoying a carefully curated wine or beer, or indulging in their thoughtful preparations of locally sourced ingredients, dining at Dram Yard is a must when you’re in downtown Wilmington.

SUNSET STROLL

End your day with a laid-back sunset stroll on Wrightsville Beach, where the sky lights up with stunning colors as the sun sets. For a more relaxed experience, hop on the Wrightsville Beach Sunset Cruise with Soundside for a peaceful boat ride on the calm waters, perfect for soaking in the vibrant views. If you’re feeling a bit more active, take a quick walk or bike ride on The Loop, a 2.5-mile path that offers scenic marsh and Intracoastal views. If you’re out at night, I’d recommend riding the ferris wheel with your friends at night! Whether you’re cruising or exploring, it’s a perfect way to wrap up your day.