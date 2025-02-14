Fazit Beauty: The rising star of the beauty industry

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fazit Beauty is making waves in the beauty industry after rising to success in October after Taylor Swift was seen rocking their glitter freckles.

The internet was shocked when Taylor Swift stepped out for the Chiefs vs. Saints game in a beautiful plaid outfit accompanied by gorgeous gold glitter freckles across her cheeks.

After Swift donned the glitter freckles, the company responsible for them, Fazit Beauty practically blew up overnight.



Co Founder Aliett Buttelman posted her raw reaction to Tik Tok, and with over 10 million views, it was viral. Her comments were filled with an outpouring of support.

1 in 3 people at the Eras Tour arenas were wearing Fazit’s Gold Glitter Freckles Makeup Patches, something Buttelman described as “surreal and deeply moving.”

“I’m not sure how many founders got to witness their product worn by so many people in one place- it was unforgettable.” Buttelman said.

In the 48 hours after Swift wore the patches, Fazit experienced sales and web traffic skyrocketing by 3,500% and Buttleman and her co-founder Nina LaBruna knew they needed to be able to meet the demands of these new customers, which they were prepared to do.

Fazit Beauty recently launched in CVS, which has been a long time dream of the brand. With their launch in CVS, it makes the brand even more accessible to their customers. “That convenience makes us so happy!” Buttelman added.

Since taking over CVS, Urban Outfitters, Walmart, and Amazon the brand is excited to announce another retail launch in the U.S. coming in 2025. They’re also expanding internationally and they plan to release more limited edition and holiday products.

Buttelman and LaBruna’s journey to success was not always easy. Being a woman and Latina founded brand they “faced skepticism, doubt, and even sexism.” Buttelman said.

When asked about their inspiration for starting a beauty company, Buttelman, who previously worked in the fashion industry, said “I often felt disheartened by the lack of diversity- in race, skin type, and body size.”

“Beauty ads often set unrealistic standards, and I wanted to redefine what’s presented as ‘normal’ and aspirational.” said Buttleman.

To build Fazit Beauty, Buttelman and LaBruna gave up traditional careers with stability. “We lived off savings, took on side hustles, and put everything into building Fazit. It’s been challenging but so rewarding.” Buttleman added.

When asked if she had any advice to give to someone wanting to start a beauty brand, Buttelman replied “Create a product people didn’t know they wanted or needed. Disrupt the space through innovative marketing. If you can do both, you’re set.”

With the hard work and innovation from Buttelman and LaBruna, it’s no wonder that their company is a shining star on the rise.