I attended the Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on Friday, November 22nd, and it was one of the best nights of my life. This was a concert that I had been dreaming about attending ever since Taylor Swift announced it in October 2022, and I did not think that I would be able to attend the tour until we got tickets in July 2023. This concert was the best concert that I have attended, and this was my experience of attending it.

I attended the concert with my mom, my sister, and my Aunt. When we got to the stadium, after spending over an hour in the merch lines, I bought a hoodie and a t-shirt, and we found our seats. Gracie Abrams was the opening artist, and I was able to experience hearing “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “That’s So True” live, along with several other songs. Gracie Abrams was amazing, and I am so thankful that I was able to hear her perform live.

Taylor Swift came on at 7:50 p.m., and the amount of pure joy and happiness that I experienced seeing my favorite artist live for the first time was unmatched. Singing the words of the songs that I grew up listening to and songs that I have been listening to for years from “Lover”, “Fearless”, “Red”, “Speak Now”, “Reputation”, “Folklore”, “Evermore”, “1989”, “The Tortured Poets Department”, and “Midnights” was a feeling that I will never forget. Hearing the songs live gave me a feeling that I have never experienced before. I heard some of my favorite songs live, along with others that I have listened to over the years.

When the surprise song section came, I waited with excitement wondering what songs would be performed. The guitar surprise song was “Ours” x “The Last Great American Dynasty”, and the piano surprise song was “Cassandra” x “Mad Woman” x “I Did Something Bad”.

When the big screen switched to “Midnights”, I came to the realization that the concert was ending, and I couldn’t stay forever. One of the saddest moments of the night was hearing “Karma”, knowing that after the song ended the concert would be over. After the concert ended, I left the stadium in the mass crowd, and we left the city.

This concert was one of the best nights of my life, and being able to experience it live felt like a dream. I feel so lucky knowing that I was able to experience this concert, and the memories that I made that night will stay with me forever.