EVERYTHING I WORE IN NEW YORK DURING FASHION WEEK

For me, New York Fashion Week has come and gone, leaving behind a whirlwind of style, excitement, and unforgettable memories. As a recent grad stepping into the world of fashion writing and marketing, attending my first Fashion Week in New York City was a dream come true. It was everything I had imagined and more — a blend of bold designs, vibrant street style, and an electric atmosphere that buzzed with creativity and passion. The streets were alive with iconic fashionistas. It was a week that promised — and delivered — endless excitement and inspiration.

I got to check out a few influencer and brand dinners, which definitely added some extra excitement to my Fashion Week experience. Sharing amazing food and great conversations with new people showed me a more personal side of the industry, full of real stories and ideas. It was so inspiring to hear from those who’ve been in the fashion game way longer than I have. From what I wore to how I soaked up every moment, here’s a glimpse into how I navigated my first Fashion Week in the city that never sleeps!

TO THE AIRPORT

Heading to the airport, I wanted to keep things comfortable yet stylish, so I chose the Irregular Butterfly Print Washed Tee ($40) by Aelfric Eden and layered it with the brands Fringe Denim Washed Hoodie ($75). The mix of unique prints and denim fringe was just the right amount of edge for a day of travel. I paired these with my favorite BDG Kayla Low Rider Jeans ($70) from Urban Outfitters, which are perfect for a long flight — super comfy with a relaxed fit that’s easy to move in. This outfit was the ideal balance of comfort and style, setting the tone for an unforgettable week at Fashion Week.

LUNCH IN THE CITY

For lunch in the city on our first day, I opted for a chic and playful look to match the vibrant New York vibe. I wore the adorable Polka Dots Georgette Blouse ($180) by Lilysilk, which gave a fun and flirty feel with its breezy fabric and classic print. I paired it with White Fox’s Tell Me Nothing Mini Skirt ($50) in Burgundy, adding a pop of color. To really elevate the look, I slipped on my White Fox Scottie Heels ($50) in Black, which added just the right amount of edge and a bit of height. It was the perfect ensemble for a stylish lunch with friends!

TOURIST ADVENTURES

For a day of tourist adventures around the city, I wanted to be comfortable but still chic enough for those candid street photos. I started with the By Together Eva Off the Shoulder Top ($50) from South Moon Under, which was perfect for a warm, breezy day, giving off a relaxed yet stylish vibe. I paired it with the Brynn Trouser in Blue Lace ($298) by Citizens of Humanity from South Moon Under, adding a fun and unexpected twist with its unique texture and color. To keep cozy in case of a chill, I also brought along the Free People Lila Cardi ($98) from South Moon Under, which was ideal for layering and added a soft, casual touch to the look. This outfit was just right for exploring the city’s landmarks and snapping some cute shots along the way.

CONTENT TIME

I don’t think you can go to NYC without taking a few pics for your feed to keep my phone secure while shooting, I used my Mighty Grip ($25) from Velvet Caviar, which made taking photos on the go so much easier without worrying about dropping my phone. For looks, I went for wearability. I chose the Hold Tight PU Jacket ($90) in Dark Chocolate paired with the matching Hold Tight PU Mini Skirt ($45) from White Fox. The deep, rich color and sleek material gave the outfit a trendy edge that stood out against the city backdrop. I did a quick outfit change later in the day wearing the Sleeveless Tie-Neck Silk Blouse ($150) from Lilysilk, which added a touch of elegance and a soft contrast to the edgy leather pieces. I paired it with the Make You Mine 1/2 Slip Maxi Skirt ($88) by Free People from South Moon Under, adding a chic touch to my evening look. It was the perfect ensemble for a day of fun, fashion, and content around the city!

NIGHTLY DINNERS

For nightly dinners during Fashion Week, I wanted outfits that were effortlessly elegant yet bold. One evening, I chose the Off-Shoulder Hybrid Pleated Dress ($230) by Lilysilk, which combined a classic silhouette with a modern twist, making it perfect for a stylish night out. The pleats added a flowy element, while the off-shoulder design kept things fresh and contemporary.The next night, I went with the Structured W Button Front Strap Dress by French Connection from South Moon Under. The structured fit and button details gave it a polished look that felt sophisticated but not overdone. I paired both outfits with the D’Amelio Footwear Lessia Single Sole Sandal ($100) from South Moon Under, which added just the right amount of height and a sleek finish to my evening looks. Each ensemble was perfect for making a statement at dinner while still being comfortable enough for a night out in the city.

ROOFTOP DRINKS

You must visit a rooftop bar when in New York. I went with the adorable Digital Flower Print Mesh Top by Another Girl from South Moon Under ($42), which was perfect for the occasion with its bold print and lightweight, breezy fabric. To keep the look balanced and effortless, I paired it with a classic black mini skirt. The simplicity of the skirt complemented the vibrant top, creating a look that was both stylish and relaxed, perfect for enjoying cocktails and soaking in the stunning views of New York City.