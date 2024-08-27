You Don’t Need To Be A Graphic Design Major To Use IG’s New Fonts & Effects

If you’re on your daily Instagram scroll today, you might spot something new. That’s because on Aug. 27, Instagram officially released its latest update in the form of new creative tools on the app — including fonts, effects, and animations that can be applied to Reels, Stories, and posts.

This Instagram update is a big one. There are six new typefaces you can use on your content, plus new ways to add text onto Reels, Stories and Posts. In Reels and Stories, there are add-on animations that can make your text pop out, including sparkle, shimmer, and pixelation effects, giving many customizations users can use to convey whatever their message is. You can mix and match the new fonts and effects to create your favorite combination for an extra ~unique~ spark on your posts.

Another brand-new feature is that users can add text over their posts and photo carousels. After choosing their photo, users can overlay text — including the new fonts — over their images. It doesn’t just stop at text, either. Instagram is also bringing the sticker feature from Stories to posts. So now, users can overlay other images from their photo gallery to be cropped in different shapes like squares, rectangles, stars, or hearts on top of their post in a scrapbook style. It’s giving graphic designer in a big way!

What Are The New Fonts In Instagram’s New Update?

There are six new fonts that users can utilize within the app to customize all of their content. This includes Signature, a casual cursive script; Editor, a retro typewriter look; Bubble, the perfect bubble letters; Squeeze, a sleek and skinny font; and Deco, a luxurious font inspired by art deco aesthetics. The old tried and true fonts also remain.

Why Don’t I Have Instagram’s New Fonts & Effects?

Updates from Instagram are typically released in waves. Since the new fonts and effects were just announced on Aug. 27, it’s possible the update is still in the midst of rolling out to every single user. So, if your app still doesn’t have these new fonts and effects yet, don’t worry, it should have them very soon.