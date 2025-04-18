Everything I Packed In My Spring Weekender Bag

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Watch out readers, your favorite post-grad fashion and beauty writer is heading to the low-country’s city of walking pinterest-worthy fashion: Charleston. This spring, I’m taking a long weekend trip to the adorable Chucktown as a last minute vacay with my bestie, and trust me, it’s much needed. Between work stress and bad breakups, we wanted a fun, beachy weekend that was still an easy driving distance. And of course, it had to have plenty of gorgeous sites for our insta dump to follow (IYKYK). That’s why my spring weekender bag needed a little extra planning. But who can compete with the preppy-core elites that make up the city? JK, but I did want to bring in that put-together Charleston vibe mixed in with my own effortless style.

So, I wrote about every piece (clothing, makeup, and skincare because I don’t mess around!) that made its way into my spring weekender bag—religiously packed within my trusty, gorgeous boho go-to bag—the Free People MVP Dufffel ($128) from South Moon Under. I usually overpack, but this time I wanted to prep ahead of time and put some outfits together so I could actually enjoy the vacation. Everything from stunning activewear and trendy flip-flops to fancy eye treatments and rejuvenating face masks for a self-care night. Here’s what’s in my weekender bag:

SELF CARE

We’re starting with self care products because that’s what’s most important, besties! Plus, it wouldn’t be a girls trip if you didn’t bring goodies for an at-home spa day, anyway. I’m packing all of my favorites for this trip:

It all starts with good skincare. First on my list is the Dream Night Serum ($88) by my favorite ocean-inspired brand, OSEA. I sneakily tried my moms serum, and now I’m hooked on the luxurious seaweed-infused formula. Although currently sold out, it’s definitely worth waiting for. You can try my go-to lip care in the meantime—their Hyaluronic Lip Booster ($28)! For moisturizer, I’m packing a product that seems like it was made for a self care night: the Anti-Stress Renewal Moisturizer ($52) by Matter of Monday. It’s formula, containing aloe and chamomile extract, is the soothing treatment my skin needs, especially after a long day of travel,

For eye care, I always recommend the goop Beauty 3x Retinol Eye Lift Serum ($88) to my friends. I love how the cool, metal applicator feels under my eyes, and the retinol formula featuring quinoa is even better. It’s a real goodie to add to your routine and make it feel more luxurious. Lastly, it wouldn’t be a DIY spa day if you didn’t have face masks! I always snag a few ESW Beauty goodies when having a self-care moment, and I’m loving the brand’s new Mocktail Biocellulose Face Mask Set ($15). It comes with three new mocktail-inspired biocellulose formulas: Piña Colada, Coco Lime Mojito, and Strawberry Coco Rose, each made for different skin concerns but all delivering that luxe, relaxing feel.

NEW MAKEUP

Every new season, I try to reasses my makeup and figure out what’s working and what’s not. Plus, as a sensitive skin girly, it’s good to make sure no products in your routine have expired. This spring season (and likely into summer) it’s all about skin and lips. That’s why I’m packing Merit’s Great Skin Minis ($18 each)—the miniature version of my trusted (and only) base products: the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum and Great Skin Moisturizer. I love the duo because they feel so light and luxurious on my skin, and never leave a greasy finish. It gives the perfect glow worn by itself, or under a full face of makeup. Then there’s my favorite lip duo from the sustainable brand: the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil ($24) in pointelle, a cool baby pink, paired with the Signature Lip Liner ($24) in bespoke, a pink brown. The formulas are so creamy and moisturizing, and my lips can’t get enough.

ATHLEISURE

You can never go wrong with a nice athleic set when traveling to a different city. It’s great for staying comfy while exploring, and it takes all the stress out of finding a “put together” look. I especially love to wear them in the car and or on the first day of the trip. This month, I’m obsessed with the teal color featured in the LSPACE Revel Contrast Bralette ($92) and Revel Contrast Biker Short ($99) from South Moon Under! I swear it looks good on every skintone. It’s stunning by itself, but you can also throw on a hoodie if you’re more into the baggy on tight look (sorry, millennials).

LAYER-ABLE TOPS

When it comes to weekend trips, I’ve found that less truly is more. So to avoid overpacking, I go with a few basic tees and tanks that I can easily layer under a cute sweater or pair with a pair of jeans. Or more fitting for spring, a flowy skirt. My two favorites right now are both white—maily because of the new season and the fact that they’re because they’re the most versatile option on a packed trip. Either way, the adorable ISLA Kyla Corset Top ($88) from South Moon Under and the luxuriously crafted Avery Tank ($85) by Goldie Tees are my new go-tos!

DAY-TO-NIGHT BAG

When it comes to packing, I’ve always mentally followed a rule of not bringing multiple purses (the beach tote doesn’t apply here, of course). I look for bags that can easily transition from day-to-night, so I don’t have to worry about matching with my outfits as they change. The Urban Expressions Adela bag from South Moon Under ($70) is my favorite option this spring! It’s made from vegan leather, and can definitely work as a casual or going-out purse.

BREEZY OUTERWEAR

During springtime in the south, the weather is so unpredictable, so it’s good to have a few breezy options when going about your day so you can keep warm when needed, and stay cool when necessary. The Always About Us Striped Button Up Shirt ($50) by White Fox is a classic option for those who want a little extra coverage, but still want to look cool. Then there’s two cardigans I can’t get enough of. First, the Ophelia Sweater ($330) by Atelier Solana is the cropped cardigan of my dreams, beautifully handmade and adorned with silk ribbons. Then, the incredibly soft Aspen Cardigan ($138) by Rumored is my favorite cozy piece in my spring wardrobe. Not too heavy, and not too light. Perfect for the season!

ALL THE DRESSES

How could you visit Charleston without packing a pretty dress? Since the town is known for its bright, poppy colors when it comes to architecture and style, I opted for dresses that evoke the same feel. The Summer Fling Mini Dress ($60) is the perfect slip to layer with a blazer at night or cardigan during the day, and it gives that pop of color without being too much. The Hollywood Gown ($248) from Rumored is probably my most vibrant find on this list, and features a beautiful, sunset orange adorned with floral accents. So stunning—I never want to take it off.

Then there are two more minimalist options that go for gorgeous silhouette over bright colors. First, the Quinn Mini Dress ($148) by Artless Forever, a flattering bodycon piece featuring bouncy bell sleeves and a lovely navy tone. Spring mini dresses don’t get better than that, trust me. Then there’s Ezz Studio’s maxi masterpiece: the Ferl Grey Dress ($586) that makes me feel like a Siren who just washed up on a Greek island. It features a straight bustier paired with a gorgeous drape design that stands out from the crowd.

VERSATILE BOTTOMS

Like I said, with unpredictable spring weather, it’s good to have a few different bottom options on a trip. I’m currenty loving the mini short trend, and can’t wait to wear Artless Forever’s Ellis Mini Shorts ($95). I think they’ll look adorable paired with sheer tights and knee high boots. I’ll also be packing The Maxi Skirt by Laud ($152)—a timeless staple in my wardrobe, perfect for any season. Lastly, I’m not hating the flare jeans trend (everyone say thank you, Kendrick Lamar!). So for the more casual activities, I’m going with the Wedgie Bootcut Medium Wash High-Rise Denim Jeans from Lulus!

CHIC SHOES

Anyone else think picking the shoes to bring is the hardest part of packing? For this trip, I wanted to up my style, adding more heels, vibrant colors, and of course staple sandals. For everyday wear, I packed the Camisha Casual Sandal by Chinese Laundry ($30) and the Liinda Block Heel Slide Sandal ($60) by Dirty Laundry. The former features a cool twist design that gives them a more elevated look than regular flip flops, and the latter works for almost every look. I plan on dressing them up with a cute skirt and dressing them down with jeans. For a nice pop of spring color, I’m going with shoes that scream early 2000’s “It Girl” to me—the super chic INGLIZ Adeline Green Leather and Mesh Mules ($375). I swear Carrie Bradshaw has them in her closet somewhere.

ACCESSORIES

I take pretty basic jewelry, belts, sunglasses, etc. when it comes to a weekend trip, as I don’t want to lose any expensive or meaningful pieces (bc I know I will, I’m a gemini rising). The real treasures anyway are Jillies Dress Weights ($20), the stick-on weights for skirts and dresses for the wind (because let’s be real, it has been windy in both the high and low countries) and Lusso’s NASA Worm Metallic Key Ring Pouch ($30)! The Dress Weights have been a great find for a problem I didn’t even know could be solved: dress malfunctions caused by weather. And the Lusso wallet is perfect for travel with its small size and trendy silver color!