The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

Have you ever found yourself dreading February 14? The thought of spending tons of money to go out and grab dinner? No need to worry because with this guide you’ll have the best Galentine’s Day on a budget!

CHocolate Covered Strawberries

The classic Valentine’s Day staple, because they’re simple and delicious! Grab your strawberries and make sure to wash them before setting them aside. Next, take your chocolate of choice (personally I think milk chocolate is the best) and melt it down in a microwave safe bowl in increments. Put your strawberries on a fork and dip them in the melted chocolate before placing on a parchment lined baking sheet or plate and sticking in the fridge. Voila! You have yummy, sweet, and classic snacks for you and your girls to enjoy!

Painting Wine Glasses

Another fun activity that you could add to your Galentine’s night is painting wine glasses! It is a simple and fun activity. All you do is grab some wine glasses and make sure that they are all clean. Then use some rubbing alcohol to make sure any residue is off of them. Then you’re all set. Grab some paint brushes, paint(for the best results use glass paints), and let your creative juices flow. The best part is that while you are painting these glasses you can throw on some music and have a good gossip session with your friends.

Heart Shaped Charcuterie Board

Everyone loves a good charcuterie board. Make it unique, make it sweet, make it savory! Do whatever you want with it. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, why not make everything heart-shaped? Go to Michael’s, Walmart, Target, or any craft store and find a heart-shaped food cutter. Or do it yourself and cut out your own hearts with a knife if you’re “balling on a budget”. From cheese to crackers to deli-meats, anything can be heart-shaped! Grab whatever charcuterie board works best for you. A plate, a wooden board, a heart-shaped pan, whatever! Stack your snacks or sweets on it and there you have it, the perfect Valentine’s Day charcuterie board.

Mood Board

Grab your girls, grab some magazines, and get creative! Mood boards for the year based on your goals, love life, bucket list, or just motivational quotes/pictures are a great activity for this galentine’s day. With the start of the new year not too far along, there is still time to make goals for your 2025! Grab some scissors and cut out your favorite pieces from magazines or print out whatever photos you want and paste them onto your mood board. I personally love to find all my creative ideas on Pinterest. This activity is perfect if you love to get crafty.

Making Valentine’s Day Cards

One of the sweetest traditions with a little twist! Setting up a card making station for you and your friends this Galentine’s Day is the perfect way to celebrate. Grab your paper, your pencils, pens and glitter and start crafting. This is a great way to show your friends you love them while staying on a budget, and it can become a sweet memory for years to come.

Take Cute Pictures

Everyone always says that a picture says a thousand words so, go get ready to feel your most confident and then go out with your friends and take pictures together! You can keep it lowkey and at home. You can also go all out and go somewhere fun to take pictures! No matter what though, take some pictures so that you can look back on your amazing Galentine’s day for years to come.