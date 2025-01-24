Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Jessica Johnston on Unsplash
Culture

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Recipe

Jessica Sprague
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Since Valentines Day is around the corner here is a fun and easy desert to celebrate Valentines Day with. Then here is how to make the classic Valentines day desert chocolate covered strawberries. I love making chocolate covered strawberries with my family. It is a lot easier than you think it is to make this classic Valentine’s Day desert. This is one of my favorite Valentines Day treats. 

Recipe: 

  1. 1-pound fresh strawberries with leaves intact
  2. 16 ounces chocolate chips or bar (chopped into small pieces) 
  3. 2 tablespoons shortening (optional for added smoothness and sheen) 
  4. 8 ounces white chocolate for drizzling (optional) 
  5. Sprinkles, coarse sugar, finely chopped nuts for decorating (optional) 

Equipment:

  • Paper towels
  • Baking sheet 
  • Parchment or waxed paper
  • Saucepan (optional)
  • Heat proof/microwave-safe bowl
  • Heatproof silicone spatula 
  • Skewer or toothpick (optional)
  • Spoons (optional) 

Instructions: 

  • Rinse berries under cold water and dry thoroughly. Then set them on a dry towel and let them come to room temperature while you prep the baking sheet and the chocolate.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper. Use a large pan to allow an inch or two of space between the strawberries. 
  • Next melt the chocolate in a bowl over hot water or in the microwave. 
  • Lastly Dip the strawberries the chocolate should be warm and work on picking up one strawberry at a time. You should dip the strawberry into the chocolate bottom first to about ¾ of the way up. Then gently rotate the strawberry as you pull it out of the chocolate. After this is all done place the strawberry onto a lined baking sheet and repeat until all the strawberries are dipped. 
  • Now it’s time to enjoy! 
Jessica Sprague

Youngstown '28

Hello my name is Jessica and I am a freshman at YSU with a major in Musical Theatre.