Chocolate Covered Strawberries Recipe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Since Valentines Day is around the corner here is a fun and easy desert to celebrate Valentines Day with. Then here is how to make the classic Valentines day desert chocolate covered strawberries. I love making chocolate covered strawberries with my family. It is a lot easier than you think it is to make this classic Valentine’s Day desert. This is one of my favorite Valentines Day treats.

Recipe:

1-pound fresh strawberries with leaves intact 16 ounces chocolate chips or bar (chopped into small pieces) 2 tablespoons shortening (optional for added smoothness and sheen) 8 ounces white chocolate for drizzling (optional) Sprinkles, coarse sugar, finely chopped nuts for decorating (optional)

Equipment:

Paper towels

Baking sheet

Parchment or waxed paper

Saucepan (optional)

Heat proof/microwave-safe bowl

Heatproof silicone spatula

Skewer or toothpick (optional)

Spoons (optional)

Instructions: