Chocolate Covered Strawberries Recipe

Since Valentines Day is around the corner here is a fun and easy desert to celebrate Valentines Day with. Then here is how to make the classic Valentines day desert chocolate covered strawberries. I love making chocolate covered strawberries with my family. It is a lot easier than you think it is to make this classic Valentine’s Day desert. This is one of my favorite Valentines Day treats.
Recipe:
- 1-pound fresh strawberries with leaves intact
- 16 ounces chocolate chips or bar (chopped into small pieces)
- 2 tablespoons shortening (optional for added smoothness and sheen)
- 8 ounces white chocolate for drizzling (optional)
- Sprinkles, coarse sugar, finely chopped nuts for decorating (optional)
Equipment:
- Paper towels
- Baking sheet
- Parchment or waxed paper
- Saucepan (optional)
- Heat proof/microwave-safe bowl
- Heatproof silicone spatula
- Skewer or toothpick (optional)
- Spoons (optional)
Instructions:
- Rinse berries under cold water and dry thoroughly. Then set them on a dry towel and let them come to room temperature while you prep the baking sheet and the chocolate.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper. Use a large pan to allow an inch or two of space between the strawberries.
- Next melt the chocolate in a bowl over hot water or in the microwave.
- Lastly Dip the strawberries the chocolate should be warm and work on picking up one strawberry at a time. You should dip the strawberry into the chocolate bottom first to about ¾ of the way up. Then gently rotate the strawberry as you pull it out of the chocolate. After this is all done place the strawberry onto a lined baking sheet and repeat until all the strawberries are dipped.
- Now it’s time to enjoy!