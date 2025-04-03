The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

I know I can’t be the only one– you have a list of what you want for your birthday going on in your head all year, but when people ask you what you want, you blank.

If this is your problem, then I have the perfect solution for you! Here are 5 things I’m asking for this year for my birthday.

1. A Warmies

Warmies are the perfect thing to add to your birthday list. They are adorable stuffed animals that also function as heating pads and the best part is that they come in so many different varieties! You can pick your favorite animal or snack and they have it in a stuffed animal. Personally, I’ll be asking for the Elephant Warmies (they’re my favorite animal).

2. Her Campus Merch

Her Campus merch is the absolute cutest! They have sweatshirts, sweatpants, pens, stickers and more, so it’s hard to narrow it down to just a few things. For my birthday, I asked for the Her Campus Warped Crewneck Sweatshirt, Her Campus Warped Sweatpants, and the HXCO Lipstick Enamel Pin so that everyone around me knows how much I love Her Campus.

3. Converse

I don’t know about you, but recently I’ve been OBSESSED with my Converse, I just feel like they’re the perfect shoe to add to my outfits! I have the regular High Top Converse and the Platform Converse, and I can confidently say that I love both of them. Right now, in my collection I have black and white Converse, but I’m looking to add some color. I would love to add Chuck Taylor All Star Canvases to my collection in Blue Supermoon to my collection.

4. School Merch

Everyone in college knows that you can’t have a shortage of school merchandise. Whether it be a shirt or sweatshirt. I go to Appalachian State University, and there are a few shirts I’ve personally been eyeing, but wherever you go to school, college merch is the perfect thing to add to your wardrobe.

5. Books

Last year, I read Circe by Madeline Miller and it was AMAZING! So this year, I put The Song of Achilles on my list. But if that isn’t your style of book, don’t worry because Her Campus has all of the book recommendations you’ll need.

I hope you found my recommendations helpful or they at least helped you come up with some inspiration for what you want to ask for for your birthday.