The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

I am always looking for more books to add to my ever growing TBR list. If you are also always looking for more book recommendations, here is a list of 5 of my favorite books I read in 2024 that you should add to your 2025 TBR.

Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister

I picked up this book to expand the genres I read and wanting to start reading more mystery, thriller books. This book is about someone who watches her son commit a crime and then each day when she wakes up, she is further back into the past starting with one day at a time and then eventually going back years. She realizes she has to find what triggered her son committing the crime and then stop it. Throughout the whole book I was intrigued, everytime I thought I figured out what was going to happen there was a plot twist.

If you are looking for a mystery/thriller book that you can’t put down then you should definitely add this one to your TBR

The Outrage by William Hussey

This was one of my rereads in 2024 but it was still as good as the first time I read it and definitely one that you should add to your TBR. This book follows the main character, Gabe, who lives in a future dystopian England where there are rules for everything, including who you love. Gabe has to hide his sexuality from everyone except for his closest friends to stay safe. He also has to protect his boyfriend, the son of someone very high up in power. When they get discovered he does what he can to protect his boyfriend while also trying to escape. This book covers how they met and him trying to escape.

It was a hard book to find a copy of, but I was able to get my hands on a copy off of Amazon. I am glad I was able to find a copy because it was 100% worth the trouble of finding it.

There’s Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins

This book was another one of the ones I read in an attempt to start reading more mystery/thriller books. I am glad I ended up reading it because this book kept me captivated throughout the whole entire book. The main character, Makani, had just moved in with her grandmother to escape her past. She is settling into her new life when a series of murders start happening in her town. She has to face her past and while doing it she may even solve who has been committing all these gruesome acts. I wish I could read this book for the first time again and if you get to read it for the first time, I’m honestly a bit jealous.

If you want a book that is scary but you still want to be able to sleep at night this is the perfect book for you to add to your 2025 reading list.

Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa

This book was one of my top books that I read this year, probably my second favorite book I read. In this book, Ander, a muralist, is taking a gap year to work on their art and get ready for art school. They get “fired” from their family’s restaurant so they can focus on their artwork, the waiter that gets hired in their place, Santiago, catches their eye. Ander and Santi quickly fall in love, with Ander helping Santiago to make the US feel more like home. They quickly learn how fragile a sense of home can be when ICE comes for Santiago. This was such a heartbreakingly beautiful story. I am going to be honest, it takes a lot for me to cry when reading books, but this book had me sobbing. This is such a relevant story to read, especially now, and it should 100% be the next book you add to your 2025 reading list.

Turtles All the Way Down by John Greene

This book was my favorite book that I read this year and maybe even took the place as my favorite book of all time. This book follows the main character, Aza, as she follows the disappearance of one of her old friend’s dad, who is a billionaire, with her best friend who wants the cash reward. Throughout the book, she tries to be the best person she can be to those around her, but her thought spirals don’t make it easy. I feel like this book did such a good job at depicting the thought process that someone who has OCD faces each day. I do feel like I was a little bit late to reading this book, but if you also haven’t read this book you should definitely add it to your TBR.

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

The above are my top five books I read in 2024 that you should add to your 2025 TBR. However, I had to still include The Song of Achilles. I feel that it is a classic that I hear about all the time, so chances are if you want to read this it is already on your TBR or you have already read it. However, I read it for the first time this year and it was too good to not include at all, so it gets an honorable mention. If you still have not read this, then you should definitely go get your hands on a copy of the book and read it.