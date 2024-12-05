10 ELEVATED BASICS YOU NEED TO ADD TO YOUR WINTER WARDROBE ASAP

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The secret to effortless style isn’t about having more — it’s about having better. As we embrace the winter season, it’s the perfect time to reimagine your wardrobe with thoughtfully chosen pieces that are classic enough to stand the test of time, but stylish enough to elevate your everyday look. Think timeless silhouettes, luxurious materials, and versatile designs that make you feel confident whether you’re heading to the office, meeting friends for dinner, or cozying up for a weekend at home.

The key to building a refined winter wardrobe lies in selecting elevated basics that serve as the foundation for countless outfits. These aren’t just any basics — they’re the perfectly fitting jeans that make every outfit look cool, the seasonal sweater that goes with everything, and the standout jewelry that add a little sparkle.

1. THE NEW LBD

Time to reimagine the classic LBD with its more versatile cousin: the little black separates. I’ve found the perfect duo in the Easy Tank ($74) and Easy Skirt ($95) by Artless Forever — a luxurious yet effortless set that’s becoming a staple in my winter wardrobe for nights out.

What makes these pieces stand out is their perfect low-waist fit and incredibly flattering silhouette. Unlike a traditional LBD, these separates work overtime: the tank pairs beautifully with leather pants for an elevated night-out look, while the skirt can transform any basic top into something special. For those chilly winter evenings, I love wearing them together with insulated leggings and a trendy (faux) fur coat — it’s that perfect blend of cozy and chic.

2. ESSENTIAL LONG SLEEVE

The foundation of any great winter wardrobe? The perfect long sleeve top. First up is the On Air Turtleneck from Free People ($30) at South Moon Under — a sheer dream that proves staying on trend doesn’t have to break the bank. It’s that perfect “is she going to brunch or going out?” piece that works just as well layered under a blazer as it does solo for a night out with the girls.

For an investment piece you’ll reach for year after year, the Boatneck Jersey Top ($90) by Artless Forever is that elevated basic that somehow makes everything in your closet look more expensive. Layer it under winter outfits now, then wear it solo when temperatures rise — it’s the kind of versatile piece that justifies its price tag through sheer wearability.

3. SEASONLESS SWEATER

Finding the perfect sweater is an art — it should seamlessly transition between seasons while maintaining both comfort and style. They’re those rare pieces that look just as good with your loungewear as they do dressed up, and they’ll be in your rotation long after winter’s gone.

The Fair Isle Sweater ($118) by Rumored is giving everything a winter sweater should: cozy vibes with a classic fit. Pair it with the Archive Bias Maxi Skirt ($88) for a sleek, monochromatic moment. Then there’s the Everyday Sweater ($88) in Washed Black, and trust me, it lives up to its name. It’s that perfect weight that works just as well for transitional weather as it does for full-on winter mode. My favorite way to style it? With the brands Ford Mini Skirt ($88) for that “I just threw this on” contrast that works for anything from coffee runs to casual dinner dates.

4. SET IN YOUR COLOR

Every wardrobe, no matter the season, needs a set that you can throw on when you want to feel put together, but don’t feel like putting in a ton of effort. It’s that go-to combination that makes you look like you spent hours planning your outfit, when in reality, you barely had to think about it. This season, I’m loving The Maxi Skirt ($146) paired with The Longsleeve Tee ($72) by Laud.

They’re both crafted from the softest fabric — the kind that makes you wonder how you ever lived without it — and the top has that rare quality of being universally flattering on everyone who tries it. Black is tried and true, but this year I’m loving their espresso brown color!

5. Favorite Pants

Finding pants that make you feel amazing every time you put them on is basically the holy grail of fashion. Leading the pack is Levi’s Premium Baggy Dad Jean ($108) in Fan Flare by South Moon Under. This light wash pair brings the perfect amount of comfort to an everyday jean. It’s the kind that looks like you spent years breaking it in, but comes ready to wear with that coveted vintage feel.

For those moments when you want something a bit more polished, the Free People Sabine Slim A Line Jean ($128) is your answer. The chic A-line silhouette offers a fresh take on traditional denim, creating a flattering line that works beautifully with both fitted tops and oversized sweaters.

6. Staple Belt

While often overlooked, a well-crafted belt isn’t just a utility piece — it’s the detail that pulls everything together, literally and figuratively.

Enter Aureum Collective’s No. 4 ($140) in Chocolate Suede & Gold and No. 10 ($140) in Black Leather & Gold, two masterfully designed belts that prove less really can be more. The No. 4’s rich chocolate suede paired with subtle gold hardware brings a luxurious softness to any look. Meanwhile, the No. 10’s sleek black leather and gold combo delivers that classic polish that every wardrobe needs.

7. Colors & Patterns

While building a wardrobe of elevated basics, it’s essential to have those pieces that turn a simple outfit into a moment. Using accessories that bring personality to any look, whether through texture, print, or a pop of statement-making detail, never go out of style.

Let’s start with your new everyday flat: Alohas’ Luke Ballet Flat ($220). The bold red adds that perfect pop of color to winter neutrals, while their sleek design keeps them surprisingly versatile. They’re the perfect balance of comfy and chic. Meanwhile, leopardl print continues to prove itself as a staple pattern, with the Leopard Print Fringe Cap ($30) from Aelfric Eden bringing that perfect, subtle accent to any basic outfit.

8. Leather

When it comes to achieving that luxurious leather look without the environmental impact, this year’s alternatives are seriously delivering. The Charlie Black Tote ($138) by Melie Bianco will become your favorite staple bag this season. It features a sleek silhouette and buttery-soft vegan leather make it the perfect everyday bag that feels as luxe as it looks.

Looking to add a pair of boots to your staple wardrobe? Chinese Laundry has the perfect pair. The Groovy Bootie ($48) adds an effortlessly cool, retro-inspired vibe to your casual looks. If you prefer a tall boot, the Sajan Boots ($310) in rich brown by Alohas, features a timeless Western-inspired silhouette that works with everything from midi dresses to straight-leg denim. Finally, Naked Wardrobe’s Fur Wrist Gloves ($58) (completely vegan) add cozy sophistication to any winter ensemble!

9. Standout Jewelry

The right jewelry can take any basic winter outfit to the next level, and this season’s picks are all about versatile pieces that feel fresh but timeless. ARSIS’s Double-Layer Cuff Bracelet ($68) in sterling silver is the ultimate statement piece — it’s sleek, modern, and instantly upgrades every outfit.

Want to layer things up? NOÄ Jewelry’s Evelyn ($82) earrings add just the right amount of drama to your everyday look, while Pura Vida’s Luma Set ($48) is perfect for that effortless stacked look. Finish it off with Mignon Faget’s Neutral Ground Stacking Ring ($140) in iolite — it’s got just the right amount of sparkle to stand out but still works perfectly with all your other jewelry. These are the go-to pieces that feel special without trying too hard and will stay in heavy rotation all season.

10. Everyday Jacket

Finding the perfect everyday jacket can make all the difference when it comes to staying cozy and looking cute during cooler days. Two must-haves this season are all about warmth and versatility.



The Ari Sherpa Coat ($179) is cozy and chic, perfect for layering over any outfit while staying warm. For a sporty vibe, the Free People Mountain High 1/2 Zip ($98) by South Moon Under is effortless and versatile — ideal for pairing with leggings or jeans. Both are must-haves for staying stylish and snug this season!