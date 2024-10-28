The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I’m prepared to fight anyone who thinks fall isn’t the coziest season of the year. Fall offers what all the other seasons cannot: warm hues of leaves scattered on the ground, the absolute best weather (not too cold or too hot), and unbeatable scented candles (pumpkin spice wins over pine any day, I don’t make the rules). And if you want to amplify the cozy vibes this fall — along with baking something apple-related while watching Gilmore Girls — you have to throw on a cute fall cardigan to complete the evening.

Along with carved pumpkins and warm pies, cardigans are a true staple of the fall season. And not just because they’re super cute. Cardigans are great for fall weather — all you need to stay warm in the cool temps is just one extra layer. Plus, when getting comfy at home, a cardigan is like a small blanket keeping you warm and cozy. If you want to level up your cardigan game this fall, this list is for you. These options incorporate many styles and materials to give you as many options as possible. This season, let’s prove the haters wrong and have the coziest fall to ever exist with these cardigans.

Hollister This oversized, fuzzy cardigan is basically a blanket you can wear. Plus, it comes in two unique patterns. No matter which one you decide on, you’ll be serving. See On Hollister

H&M This is a simple and classic cardigan offered in many colors, so it’ll go with any of your fall outfits. Feel free to layer it, or if you’re feeling wild, wear it on its own as a top. See On H&M

Urban Renewal This classic white, cable-knit cardigan is a must-have for fall. Plus, Vintage Renewal’s remade pieces are unique, so you can sport one-of-a-kind designs this fall. See On Urban Outfitters

Abercrombie & Fitch For a unique twist on the classic cardigan, Abercrombie & Fitch ditches buttons for ties. This versatile and simple cardigan is perfect to wear on its own or as a layer, and will keep you looking trendy and cozy. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

John Galt This simple and versatile cardigan can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. If you layer it well, it can take you from a job interview straight to a party. See On Pacsun

Hollister This cardigan has a classic cable-knit pattern that’s perfect for channeling all those dark academia vibes this semester. It also falls at the hip, making it more fitting — great for days when you don’t want to be swallowed by a big cardigan. See On Hollister

Aerie This fleece cardigan is sure to have you feeling cozy all fall long. It’s unique ribbed cuff detailing and exposed hem also makes it a cute and stylish addition to your closet. See On Aerie

Garage This ribbed cardigan can work as a layer and as a top. Its fitted look means you can go wild on the styling — buttoning it up, leaving it open, pairing with a tank top — you decide! See On Garage

Miss Selfridge This cardigan’s white knitting contrasts with its statement whipstitch black trim for a unique and chic look. The design is further elevated with its scoop neckline and tie front. See On ASOS

Hollister For a twist on the classic cardigan, this one from Hollister adds a zipper. And not just any zipper — a two-way zipper! That means it’s great for warm and cold days alike. See On Hollister

Aerie For another zip-up option, this bomber jacket-inspired cardigan from American Eagle will compliment all your fall looks. With added pockets and a zipper, it’s a great layer on cold days when you don’t want to sacrifice style for warmth. See On Aerie

Commense If you’re still on the coquette aesthetic, this cardigan is for you. With simple black bows adorning the front, you’ll be looking stylish and put together all fall long. See On Commense

Zara This cardigan stands out due to its ruffled trimming and cuffs. This is an elevated and interesting twist on a classic look. See On Zara

H&M This cardigan’s simple pattern allows for the button details and pockets to shine. This cardigan also falls at the waist for a nice fitted look. See On H&M

Forever 21 This simple black and white polka dot design is the best subtle statement piece. You’ll be looking cute, unique, and trendy no matter how you style it! See On Forever 21

Edikted Coming in brown, pink, and yellow, this cardigan is a fall essential. With the chunky knitting and baggy fit, it’s super comfy — plus, the cropped style will have you looking trendy and cute. See On Pacsun

Kimchi Blue This blue-and-white cardigan has unique white stitching patterns — you can even see little rabbits in the design. It has a slouchy fit, too, amazing for any cozy day inside. See On Urban Outfitters

Free People This cardigan is giving me all the Y2K vibes, and I’m obsessed! Its lace trimming and dainty buttons will make it your new favorite fall top. See On Free People

Garage This cardigan is adorned with a gorgeous blue floral print. It’s cropped, which means you can pair it with literally anything or let it stand alone. Bonus points if you get the matching tank top, too. See On Garage

American Eagle This preppy cardigan has statement white trim along its hem and pockets. You’ll be channeling Jackie Kennedy with its cashmere-like material and unique design. See On American Eagle

Abercrombie & Fitch This classic cardigan sets itself apart with its white stitching pattern, which evokes images of snowflakes and retro sweaters. It’ll go nicely with a pair of jeans or a mini skirt. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Zara For an interesting take on the cardigan, look no further than this fringed option from Zara. It’s a statement piece that’ll get you compliments all season long. See On Zara

Free People For a twist on the classic front button-up cardigan, try this wrap-up cardigan instead! I guarantee it’ll be giving you all the ballerina-inspired looks you crave this season. See On Free People

John Galt This simple cropped cardigan can work not only as a layer, but as a top in its own right. One of the best things about cardigans is the numerous ways you can style them, and this cardigan from John Galt gives you so many options. See On Pacsun

Garage While fall is definitely cozy, that doesn’t mean you won’t want to go out and have some fun this season, too. And don’t stress: We have a cardigan for that. This sheer cardigan from Garage is perfect for adding a cute, warm layer to any going-out look. See On Garage

American Eagle This is a very classic and simple cardigan — amazing for layering with all of your fall outfits. With an open front and cute front pockets, I fear you may be wearing this every day of November. See On American Eagle

Abercrombie & Fitch If you want to look preppy and put-together this season, why not try this collared look from Abercrombie & Fitch? The array of offered colors means it’ll go well with any outfit. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Zara Am I the only one who thinks this stripe-patterned cardigan is giving preppy sailor? Regardless, this is a super cute and unique option when looking for fall cardigans this season. See On Zara

Forever 21 If you want to channel some tropical vibes this season, this is the cardigan for you. With a tie-front and flared sleeves, you’ll be looking chic and unique all fall long. See On Forever 21

Free People This sheer, pointelle-knit cardigan is great for adding more complexity to any outfit. Its tie front is trendy, and allows for all the layering opportunities you can think of. See On Free People

Old Navy I hate to admit it, but sometimes the men’s section is just better — especially when you’re looking for unique and oversized cardigans. This design comes in many colors and features a unique striped pattern sure to turn heads. See On Old Navy

ASOS Design This is a super unique cardigan, with a geometrical striped knitting pattern that’s sure to draw attention. Plus, its sage green shade will add the best pop of color to any outfit. See On ASOS

Forever 21 Stay cozy even on the wildest nights out with this sheer cardigan! Layered with your favorite going-out top, it’ll keep you looking trendy and feeling warm all night long. See On Forever 21

Lulus This creative cardigan is asymmetrical, with its buttons drifting to the left shoulder. This is a great option if you’re tired of the classic cardigan but still want something cozy and understated. See On Lulu’s

Zara For a real statement piece, try this combination cardigan from Zara! The detailed crochet pattern pairs beautifully with the simple ribbed knitting, making for a chic and creative look. See On Zara

Forever 21 Lean into the ruffle trend this fall with this ruffled cardigan from Forever 21. Worn on its own, you’ll be ready for a night out with your besties. It can also be layered for a trendy and cute everyday look. See On Forever 21

PrettyLittleThing This cardigan’s striped cool tones add color and life to the traditional cardigan. Cropped and with patterned trimming, this cardigan is an absolute essential for any sweater lover. See On PrettyLittleThing

Nasty Gal This cardigan is made of soft boucle fabric that genuinely reminds me of a blanket. And, if you look closely, the sweater is adorned with butterfly-shaped buttons. I can’t think of anything more adorable! See On Nasty Gal

Miss Selfridge For another take on the coquette trend, try this sweater from ASOS. Satin pink bows are knitted along the shoulders and up the arms for a truly creative design. See On ASOS