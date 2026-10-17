Your Sunday Reset Doesn’t Have to Be That Serious

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all seen those Sunday reset videos on TikTok. Somehow, by 10 a.m., someone has already deep-cleaned their entire room, washed and folded three loads of laundry, meal-prepped for the week, gone to Pilates, done a 12-step skincare routine, and still has time to journal with a matcha in hand. Meanwhile, you might be waking up at noon wondering where your phone charger is.

The good news is that your Sunday reset does not need to look like something straight off your Pinterest board. College is already busy enough without turning your one day to relax into another list of things you have to accomplish. A reset should make you feel a little more prepared for the week ahead, not stressed because you didn’t complete every task on your to-do list. Sometimes, a few small things are all you need to make Monday feel a lot less intimidating.

Start With your space

You do not need to deep-clean your entire dorm or apartment every Sunday. Start with the things that will actually make your space feel better. Make your bed, throw away the collection of empty coffee cups on your desk, put your clothes away, and maybe wipe down a few surfaces. Even spending 15 minutes cleaning can make your room feel completely different.

Having a cleaner space can also make the start of your week feel less chaotic. There is something so much nicer about waking up Monday morning and actually being able to see your floor. Put on your favorite playlist or a comfort show in the background, and suddenly cleaning feels a little less like a chore.

Make a List and enjoy checking it off

One of the easiest ways to feel more organized before a new week is to make a to-do list. It doesn’t have to include every single thing you could possibly accomplish. Instead, write down a few things that would make you feel better going into Monday.

Personally, one of my favorite parts of making a Sunday to do list is getting to check things off. There is something so satisfying about physically checking that little box after finishing something, even if the task was as simple as doing laundry. Seeing everything slowly get crossed off makes me feel productive without needing to have the most intense Sunday routine ever.

And don’t make the list so long that it becomes impossible to finish. Five check marks feel a lot better than staring at 15 unfinished tasks before bed.

Look at the week ahead

One of the easiest ways to avoid the Monday morning panic is to check what you actually have going on that week. Look through your calendar, Blackboard, planner, or whatever you use to keep track of your life. See what assignments are due, what meetings you have, and whether there are any exams or events you completely forgot about.

You don’t need to plan every hour of every day. Just knowing what is coming can make everything feel more manageable. Pick a few important things you want to get done and write them down. Your Sunday reset is supposed to help future you, not create a color-coded schedule that you’ll be scared to mess up.

What my sunday reset actually looks like

My own Sunday reset isn’t some perfectly planned routine, and it definitely doesn’t look exactly the same every week. A big thing I prioritize on Sundays is my rest. Normally my Fridays and Saturdays are action packed, so resting on Sundays for me is a must. Once I am well rested, I like to hangout with my roommates, do laundry, get some homework done, and start planning out my week ahead. These are small things, but doing them helps me feel like I’m closing out the previous week and getting myself ready for the next one.

Some Sundays I’m super productive and get everything done. Other Sundays, I do the things that absolutely need to get done and leave the rest for later. I’ve learned that both can still count as a reset. It doesn’t have to be perfect to make a Monday feel a little easier.

Help Out your monday morning self

Before Sunday ends, do at least one thing your Monday morning self will appreciate. Pick out your outfit, pack your backpack, charge your laptop, fill your water bottle, or make sure you know what time you need to leave for class.

It might only save you five minutes, but those five minutes feel pretty important when your alarm goes off Monday morning and you’re questioning every decision that led to an 8 a.m. class.

Don’t forget the “rest” part of “reset”

Social media can make a Sunday reset look like an entire day of productivity, but resting should be part of it too. You don’t need to earn relaxation by finishing every assignment, cleaning every corner of your room, and completing your entire to-do list first.

Watch a movie with your roommates. FaceTime your friends or family from home. Take an everything shower. Get into bed early. Scroll on TikTok for a little while. Whatever helps you recharge counts.

There will almost always be something else you could be doing in college. That doesn’t mean you need to spend every free second being productive.