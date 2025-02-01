Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Top Coffee Spots in Tuscaloosa You Need to Try

Alexis Waterworth
Abby Lutz
Tuscaloosa has some seriously underrated coffee spots perfect for your daily caffeine fix, study sessions, or just chilling with friends. Perfect for after school or just relaxing, these top spots are ones you won’t want to miss. Grab your laptop or just bring your vibes and check our top coffee spots out!

sTRANGE BREW

Strange Brew, located on the Strip, is the perfect spot for grabbing a unique coffee or smoothie while soaking in the laid-back atmosphere that’s become a favorite among locals and students alike. Strange Brew is a top Her Campus fav and you can usually catch one of the HC girls there!

Monarch

Monarch, located in downtown Tuscaloosa, offers a cozy vibe with specialty coffees and a chill atmosphere that makes it the perfect place to relax or get some work done while enjoying a delicious coffee.

Heritage House

Heritage House, with its charming shabby chic vibe, is a super cute spot in downtown Tuscaloosa that’s perfect for sipping on coffee while soaking in the cozy, vintage atmosphere. They also offer the best selection of lunch options, that we absolutely recommend checking out!

Turbo

Turbo, located in downtown Tuscaloosa, is a lively spot with a cool, modern vibe, offering strong coffee and a great place to hang out with friends or catch up on some work.

Just Love

Just Love, tucked away in downtown Tuscaloosa, offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere that makes it the perfect spot to unwind. With a menu full of delicious coffee, breakfast options, and sweet treats, it’s the ideal place to relax with friends, get some work done, or just enjoy a chill moment in TTown!

