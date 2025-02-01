TikTok Fashion: How Viral Trends Are Changing Shopping Habits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok isn’t just for dances and trending audios anymore—it’s totally running the fashion world. With millions of users scrolling daily, the app has completely changed our shopping habits. From microtrends that pop up overnight to the rise of thrifting and sustainable fashion, to the massive business of TikTok shop, TikTok is dictating what’s hot and what’s not.

Blink and You’ll Miss It: The Rise of Microtrends

TikTok’s fashion trends move at lightning speed. Unlike the old-school fashion cycles that lasted seasons, microtrends like “coastal grandmother,” “cottagecore,” and “balletcore” go viral and disappear within weeks. One day everyone’s wearing platform UGGs, and the next, they’re onto cowboy boots. These trends encourage impulse shopping, leading to that ever-growing pile of barely-worn clothes in your closet.

Fast Fashion’s FOMO Effect

Since trends on TikTok blow up overnight, fast fashion brands like Shein, Zara, and H&M waste no time jumping on the bandwagon. They pump out trendy dupes at record speed, making it easy and affordable for users to hop on the latest craze. But let’s be real—this cycle contributes to massive clothing waste and questionable labor practices. Is it worth it for an outfit you might wear twice?

Thrifting Is In

Luckily, TikTok has also made secondhand shopping a total vibe. Hashtags like #ThriftFlip and #SecondhandFashion have turned thrift stores into treasure hunts, where you can score unique vintage finds and give old clothes a new life. Apps like Depop and Poshmark are becoming extra popular all thanks to TikTok, proving that shopping sustainably can be stylish and also offer those ultra low prices just like Shein.

TikTok Creators Becoming Fashion Icons

TikTok influencers have serious power when it comes to what’s trending. Style icons like Alix Earle introduce new aesthetics and must-have pieces, and brands know their influence is gold. A simple “TikTok Made Me Buy It” moment can make a random sweater or bag sell out in minutes.

Tiktok shop has got it all

TikTok isn’t just influencing what people buy—it’s also changing how they shop. The TikTok Shop feature lets users buy trending fashion pieces directly from the app, often through live shopping events hosted by influencers. Lots of pieces even come from fan favorite retail stores like PacSun or Alo. While this new shopping experience is convenient, it also raises questions about overconsumption and quality control.