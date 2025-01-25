TikTok Ban Lifted! A Not-So-Friendly Welcome Back to TikTok

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

the 411 on tiktok rn

While most people were aware of the TikTok ban that took place on January 19th, most were not aware that the app would become live again 12 hours later. Many users were pleased to find out that their cure for boredom was not gone forever. However, some influencers may wish it was.

During the days leading up to the ban, a trend circulated to the sound titled, “since we’re all gonna die.” Popular influencers were using this sound to expose themselves since they were about to lose their platform, and felt the urge to be transparent about things they were hiding. While most influencers posted to this sound as a lighthearted joke, followers were left in frustration.

Tiktok influencer Lexi Hidalgo posted multiple TikToks to this sound that, we can say, ticked off many viewers. Being a health and lifestyle influencer, Lexi was found to be relatable and inspirational. She was known for posting recipes, workouts, hauls and getting ready videos that led to her large following. A few days before the ban, Lexi posted multiple videos to the ‘exposing myself’ trend, touching on how she never did the workouts she posted about, and she never actually drank the coffees she made each morning for her “Coffee Talks” segment. The comments immediately flooded with thoughts of frustration. Followers who look up to Lexi for health and wellness content were being fooled the entire time. She had fans who were copying the lifestyle Lexi portrayed to have on the internet, but as it turns out, some of it was fake. Lexi wasn’t the only influencer to receive negative feedback regarding this trend, but with the mindset that Tiktok was disappearing forever, the blow probably felt easier.

After the Tiktok ban was lifted, users returned to the app unforgiving of the lies and illusions that influencers created. While of course influencers such as Lexi will still maintain a following after the videos posted, people lost trust and respect for her. This trend was a reality check that not everything seen online is true, and that ‘cancel culture’ is most definitely still in full swing.

With Tiktok being back, users can expect to watch a battle between the rise and fall of influencers. Some influencers may choose to focus on creating a different career path for themselves after seeing how easily their income can be taken away, while other users may look at this as an opportunity to finally make their social media debut.