Sushi in the South: A Guide to the Best Sushi Spots in Tuscaloosa

Are you at the University of Alabama and missing your comfort foods from back home, because same. Coming from New Jersey I missed a ton of my favorite east coast classics like bagels and pizza, and also one of my favorite foods, sushi. I personally believe that eating the foods you love can bring happiness and overall make your day so much better. So when I began to attend The University of Alabama, I knew I needed to find the best sushi places to eat at. I did some research and found some amazing places that serve the best sushi in town. As an avid sushi consumer, you can be confident that I am giving you the best ratings. When I am rating sushi I look for how tightly the rolls are put together, how the rice is cooked and everything else that adds to delicious sushi rolls. But to make a rating truly credible, I surveyed my friends, sorority sisters, and classmates to find the best sushi restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and give all of the new girls on campus the ultimate guide on where to dig in!

1. Ajian Sushi

Ajian Sushi is the best place to go if you are someone who is specific with your rolls! If you have never been before it is basically like Chipotle, but for sushi. This is my personal favorite sushi place because it is so easy to customize whatever you want to go inside and on top of your very own roll! This is how Ajian describes how they work,

You pick the rice, you pick the wrap, you pick the ingredients, the sauces and the toppings to create a roll that is yours!

Their options include, white or brown rice, seaweed or soy wraps, and 13 different protein choices that go way beyond just the classic tuna and salmon. Ever try steak on sushi? Well you can at Ajian! What makes this place extra cool is how they roll the sushi right in front of you. Literally making this the chipotle of sushi restaurants, making this is one speedy and delicious option! On top of that there are so many different drinks to choose from including sodas and fresh teas. Best of all they take dining dollars!

2. Hokkaido Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar

Hokkaido Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar is great if you’re someone who likes to watch their food being made in action! These entertaining cooks make the best food while entertaining the entire table with their humorous tricks and stunts. I went there with my family and loved how easy it was to socialize while having delicious food. Hokkaido is a bit more formal than the other sushi places in town, making this the perfect option for a dressier dinner out, but still being an affordable, college budget option. If you have a birthday coming up this is the perfect place to celebrate your day because they are sure to put on a show for you. Who doesn’t love being sung happy birthday and a free dessert?





3. Rock n’ Roll Sushi

Looking for a place to listen to great music while eating the most rockin sushi? Then Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the place to go. This restaurant serves sushi and a theme. What’s unique about this restaurant compared to the other sushi places in Tuscaloosa is the rock and roll music they have playing which all in all creates a great food and music experience. Their food and music always draws in a big crowd, ranking this at number three for slow service.