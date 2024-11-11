Stopping The STI Stigma: The Lowdown On Testing Spots In Tuscaloosa

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, we all know the age-old stigma of getting STI tested, but let’s face it, in college most of us will have to get a test at least once in our four years. We get it, it happens. And if you know something is going on down there, the last thing you want to be stressing over is having to go get tested. And honestly, aren’t we all wondering where the best place to get a test is? Whether you have gotten a test before or not, knowing you will be in good hands will make the experience a lot better. If you want to eliminate the STI stress, we created a list of the highest rated testing locations in Tuscaloosa for all of our University of Alabama girls to have an easy and stress free testing experience. We are giving you the rundown of ratings, phone numbers, how to make appointments, and the best sexual health products you need to try! Getting a test in Tuscaloosa has never been more simple!

American Family Care Midtown

Highlights: AFC has an onsite lab, meaning you don’t need to be anxious all day waiting for results. You will usually see your results within 10 minutes during your appointment, giving you the time to talk your doctor and ask all the questions you need. They are also open every day of the week, so you can fit an appointment into your busy schedule.

Google Rating: 4.4

Phone Number: (205) 526-2053

Appointments: Walk ins and appointments are accepted. You can book a time through their appointment link.

Hours:

Monday- Sunday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m

Women’s health clinic at the student health center

Highlights: The University of Alabama’s Women’s Health Clinic is located at our Student Health Center right here on our campus. It is the most convenient location if you live on campus or don’t have a car. They even offer a pharmacy on site to get your prescriptions fast and easy. The women’s health clinic has an all female staff and they are always very helpful, nice and non-judgmental. If you want to hear from the doctors themselves, check out this interview to see how passionate they are about providing great services to girls at Alabama!

Google Rating: 3.9

Phone Number: (205) 348-6262

Appointments: The best way to be seen is to make appointment through your patient portal which you can easily find on myBama.

Hours:

Monday- Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00pm Saturday – Sunday Closed

West Alabama’s women’s center

Highlights: A women’s center is always a good option when looking for great sexual health care, specifically for women. The women’s center in Tuscaloosa accepts Medicaid, Medicare, Plan First, and some private insurances. For uninsured patients, they offer care at a reduced fee. If you are nervous about going to see a doctor in person, they also offer telehealth appointments, so you can chat with your doctor, discuss symptoms, and figure out the best plan of action for your testing.

Google Rating: 3.4

Phone Number: (205) 556-2026

Appointments: You can book for in person and telehealth appointments by calling their phone number.

Hours

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Closed .

don’t want to go to an stI clinic? here is what you can do at home

Even though Tuscaloosa has some great testing spots, taking your test at home will always be the most comfortable option, and luckily, this can totally be done. There are plenty of options of at home testing kits available online that are moderately priced and can be shipped right to your door. You can also pick some kits up in person, like this one from CVS that is available in stores throughout Tuscaloosa. These are just as easy as going in person. You just send your sample off to specific lab labeled on your box and they will send results right back to you in 1-3 days.

Of course it would not be a complete STI article if not mentioning the best way to avoid testing at all, safe sex! Winx Health has got Alabama Her Campus covered by hooking us up with us all of their amazing women’s health products, so we partnered up to share our personal favorite option for never having to deal with an STI test, condoms! You heard it here, condoms are in. They are the most common and effective method of preventing STIs, and luckily Winx Health sells their own ultra-thin condom, free from harmful chemicals and fragrance-free. They come in a hot pink box, easy to spot and cute enough you will be wanting to carry these around in your purse at all times, You can find their condoms and other sexual health products in person at select locations, and online.