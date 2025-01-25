Ivanka Trump, Your Fashion Fans Are Calling: Please Bring Back Your Clothing Brand and “Make America Fashionable” again!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ivanka Trump is a no stranger to fashion and her elevated, sophisticated style was front and center on the world stage once again as she attended the 2025 Presidential Inauguration of her father, Donald Trump. Dawning a well-tailored, waist cinching emerald green suit skirt and matching hat was nothing short of pure sophistication. Topping off her look with a black belt, leather groves, and the iconic Lady Dior bag with the cannage motif and dangling charms, made me want to pray to the fashion gods for a return of her fashion brand. Yes, Ivanka once had her own fashion brand!

The Ivanka Trump fashion label was available from 2011-2018 where she created super stylish tailored pant suits, blouses, and skirts that could transition from the office to a night on the town with the right accessories. From cocktail dresses to handbags and shoes, her collections were timeless, well-made pieces that used quality fabrics which could certainly still be worn by anyone today.

My first and only Ivanka Trump cocktail dress that I own, is still hanging in my closet today. It’s just too pretty and classic that I don’t think I can ever part with it. Purchased for my high school freshman semi-formal in 2017 at Macy’s, the brocade peachy pink fabric spun with shimmery gold metallic threads, made me feel like a million dollars. And that was Ivanka’s goal—to provide stylish clothes that made you feel elegant and rich without the high fashion designer price tag.

Soon I’ll be entering the workforce and will need to overhaul my closet with professional attire so I plea to you Ivanka, bring back your clothing brand and “Make America Fashionable” again! This ultra way too casual workwear attire which our country has shifted toward post-pandemic should be “Fired!”