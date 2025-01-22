The Presidential Inauguration and National Security

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

During the last presidential inauguration, the United States was amid a global pandemic and a Capitol coup. Since then, we as a society and country have gone through extreme health and security measures to ensure a peaceful transition of power. This time, many Americans noted a stark difference.

According to Associated Press News, Biden has stated he was determined to ensure “the peaceful transfer of power and restore traditions we have long respected in America.”

Biden was present for Trump’s inauguration, a contrast from four years ago when Trump was notably absent from the Biden-Harris administration’s transfer due to claims of the election being stolen, and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot leading to over 1,000 people being charged.

Americans expected heightened security measures at the ceremony due to rising threat environments, such as the New Year’s attack in New Orleans. The Secret Service was especially under pressure, given the assassination attempt in July that left Trump wounded and the riots at Capitol Hill four years ago that resulted in many casualties for various Congressmen and bystanders.

Keeping all this in mind, is it time we start holding the people in office accountable for not only encouraging but supporting security threats at major events, or should Americans accept that casualties at any major event, such as an inauguration, are the new normal? All we can hope is that the days following the 2025 inauguration will hold no semblance to what happened in Jan. 2021, or to any of the recent domestic terrorism acts.

According to WRGBNews, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser already held a public safety briefing with multiple local and federal agents this past Monday. Over 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel were on-site during the inauguration.

According to the Center for American Progress (CAP), the U.S. has become increasingly more isolated and unsafe with domestic security measures, and Americans can expect domestic security to slowly become increasingly less dependable. Unfortunately, this means Americans have lost faith in a peaceful transition of power, and expect more demonstrations to become not only wildly out of control but even encouraged by our future government.

As citizens, it is important to become responsible for your own safety and be aware of what is happening during this unrestful time as we wait for a new government to come into office, and what happens after that.