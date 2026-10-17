College Without the Extra 15: Realistic Ways to Avoid the “Freshman 15”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College comes with a lot of freedom, but between dining halls, late-night snacks, football games, tailgates, and busy schedules, it’s pretty easy to fall into some unhealthy habits. The “freshman 15” might sound like a joke, but a few simple changes can help you stay healthy without missing out on the fun. Here are six realistic ways to avoid the “freshman 15.”

1. That hour you’re lying in your bed could be an hour you’re at the gym.

If we’re being honest, it’s really easy to spend an hour rotting in bed, doom-scrolling on TikTok or binge-watching your favorite show. What if some of that time went toward a quick little workout instead? You don’t have to live at the gym or spend hours lifting weights to make it count–even a 30-45 minute workout can be beneficial. It will give you a break from staring at your phone or the T.V. Plus, going to the gym isn’t just about looking better: it can help with your energy and stress levels too.

The key is finding a workout routine you actually enjoy so it doesn’t feel like a task or chore on your never-ending to-do list. At the end of the day, making time for yourself can be as simple as putting your phone down, getting out of bed, and doing something that makes you feel good.

2. Remember to drink plenty of water.

With a busy schedule, drinking enough water can be one of those things you completely forget about until you realize you’ve only had two Red Bulls all day. Keeping a water bottle with you can be an easy reminder to drink more water.

This can help you feel more energized throughout the day, and sometimes when you think you’re hungry, you might actually be thirsty. Staying hydrated can also help with maintaining a healthy weight, especially when water is chosen instead of a soda. Drinking water doesn’t have to be complicated either; sip on it throughout the day instead of waiting until you’re extremely thirsty. It’s the simplest habit that takes little to no effort but can make a big difference in how you feel. Keep the water bottle with you all the time and drink up; your body will thank you.

3. Walking to class is great, but it doesn’t replace a workout.

Walking to class is definitely a good way to get some extra movement, but it doesn’t mean you get to completely skip working out. Getting your steps in around campus is better than sitting around all day, but it doesn’t give you the same benefits as intentional exercise. Adding some strength training can help build muscle and make you stronger, but it can also be a great way to let out some built-up stress and anger. If a professor gives you a 10-page essay due in 3 days? Go lift some weights to let go of that anger.

Cardio can also help you improve your endurance and give you a chance to clear your head. You don’t have to live at the gym; a short workout a few times a week can make a difference. Think of walking to class as extra movement and your workout as the part where you actually choose what you’re doing. Unfortunately, speed walking up a hill while reading an email from your professor isn’t a leg day.

4. You don’t have to drink to have fun.

Have you ever heard someone say they have a “beer belly” or “beer gut”? Drinking doesn’t magically give you a belly, but alcohol can add a lot of extra calories to your day. Especially when you’re having multiple mixed drinks or a “few” Surfsides. Those calories can add up pretty quickly and make it harder to maintain a healthy weight.

People also make it seem like you have to drink to have fun in college, but really that isn’t true. You can still go to bars, parties, tailgates, or hang out with friends without drinking. Alcohol doesn’t just mess with your weight, but it can also mess up your sleep schedule. It can leave you feeling awful the next morning, which isn’t exactly fun when you have an 8:00 a.m. class. Try finding other things to do with friends, like grabbing food, going to a Pilates class, or watching a movie. You don’t need alcohol to make great memories or have a good time; your future self might appreciate you skipping those extra calories.

5. You’re losing steps riding a VEO bike.

Let’s be real, VEO bikes are great when you’re running late and have to get across campus fast. But if you’re riding the bike everywhere, you could be missing out on steps that you would’ve gotten by just walking. Walking is a positive thing and not something you should think of as a waste of time.

I’m not saying you have to completely give up your VEO, but if you have plenty of time to get to class, try walking. Save the bike for when you’re actually in a hurry because those extra steps can add up throughout the day. You can get a little extra time outside instead of running everyone over on a bike.

6. You don’t have to give up sweet treats to be healthy.

Being healthy doesn’t mean you need to break up with your favorite dessert. Having one cookie or a bowl of ice cream every once in a while isn’t going to ruin your progress. In fact, completely cutting out foods you enjoy actually makes you want them more.

Instead of thinking of foods as “good” or “bad,” focus on balancing your meals so you can enjoy a sweet treat without feeling guilty. College is already stressful enough, so there is no reason to feel bad about enjoying a dessert.

Overall, avoiding the “freshman 15” doesn’t mean you have to completely change your lifestyle or miss out on all the fun. Making small realistic changes can help you feel healthier while also giving you more energy and focus to succeed academically.