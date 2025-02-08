Beating the Midterm Blues: 5 Ways to Stay on Top of Your Game

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms are stressful, but they don’t have to completely drain you. With classes piling up and assignments everywhere, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. The good news? A few small habits can help you stay organized, focused, and feeling your best. Here’s how to tackle midterms without losing your mind.