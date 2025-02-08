Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
computer with tea and two notebooks
Photo by Gabrielle Henderson from Unsplash
Life > Academics

Beating the Midterm Blues: 5 Ways to Stay on Top of Your Game

Alexis Waterworth
Abby Lutz
Midterms are stressful, but they don’t have to completely drain you. With classes piling up and assignments everywhere, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. The good news? A few small habits can help you stay organized, focused, and feeling your best. Here’s how to tackle midterms without losing your mind.

stressed student studying
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
Make a Spreadsheet of All Assignments

If you haven’t done this yet, it’s not too late! Listing out everything due in the next few weeks will help you see what needs to be prioritized—and avoid any last-minute surprises.

Take Notes on Everything (Even the Small Stuff)

Whether it’s a quick reminder from your professor or a small detail from a lecture, writing things down makes studying so much easier later. Don’t rely on your memory when you have so much going on!

Eat a Good Breakfast to Start Your Day Off Right

Skipping breakfast might seem like no big deal, but fueling your body in the morning can seriously boost your focus and energy—exactly what you need to power through those midterm study sessions.

Practice Self-Care Every Day

Midterms are important, but so is your well-being. Whether it’s a five-minute meditation, a face mask, or just taking a break from your laptop, small acts of self-care will help you avoid burnout.

Get Outside and See Your Friends

The weather in Tuscaloosa is finally starting to get nice, so take advantage of it! A quick walk, coffee run, or study session outside with friends can help reset your mind and make the stress feel a little more manageable.

Midterms aren’t easy, but with these small changes, you’ll be setting yourself up for success—and maybe even making the week a little more enjoyable.

