Top 5 Podcasts for Your Hot Girl Walks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

Getting my 10k steps in is a really important part of my daily routine, but sometimes I get bored of listening to the same songs. That’s why I like to switch it up by listening to a podcast. And I think I have found some of the best to keep you entertained while out on your hot girl walk.

Stuff You Should Know

This podcast has been running since 2008 and it’s still going strong. Josh and Chuck explore a range of topics. They’ve talked about things like how bomb disposal works, the reason people blush, and the alien abduction phenomenon of the 20th century. Their discussions are endless and there’s bound to be something that piques your interest. Overall, this podcast is incredibly interesting and I always enjoy listening.

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

I’m sure by now everyone knows YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, and with her podcast, it feels like you’re on a personal phone call with her. Recorded from the comfort of her bed, Emma talks about whatever’s on her mind. This podcast is super chilled out and quite comforting, it really does just feel like you’re on Facetime with a friend.

That’s So Sabotage

Emma, Sophie and Nits are 3 friends who decided to start a podcast. They share all things girl-talk: gossip, advice, fashion, and beauty. Along the way, they tell stories on how they’ve sabotaged themselves through their personal lives, careers, and relationships. If you’re looking for a fun, girly podcast, I thoroughly recommend this one.

Busy, Yet Pretty

This podcast is perfect if you want any health and wellness tips. Hosted by Jadyn Hailey, this podcast is all about motivation, inspiration, and all-out positivity. She is so genuine and shares some amazing tips on life, finding inner peace/acceptance and how to be the best version of yourself. If you are struggling with confidence or want glow-up tips and start being productive, give her podcast a listen!

The Psychology of your 20s

As someone who is approaching 20, I found this podcast quite helpful. Hosted by Jemma Sbeg, this podcast dives into the science and psychology behind the experiences that define our 20s – from relationships, mental health, finances, getting older, and career anxiety. Sbeg gives thought-provoking insights into why you think a certain way and how to deal with it.