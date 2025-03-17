The New Éire: A Modern Revival of Irish Pride Through Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

Ireland is having a cultural moment, and it’s loud, proud, and unapologetically Irish. Some are even calling it the “second Gaelic revival,” a modern-day resurgence of national pride fuelled by a new wave of musicians. Dubbed the “New Éire,” this movement—led largely by young people—is breathing fresh life into the Irish language and identity. After centuries of suppression (well into the 20th century, mind you), Irish is now booming in places no one expected: global music charts and sold out gigs around the world.

Leading the charge is Kneecap, the Belfast-based hip-hop trio rapping in Gaeilge with all the confidence of lads who know exactly what they’re doing. 2024 was a massive year for them—they dropped their critically acclaimed album Fine Art, released a biopic (Kneecap) that smashed the box office, and even became Ireland’s official Oscar submission for 2025. If that wasn’t enough, they launched ‘Save Our Speech’ with Tri-Art Film, a platform where fans can “adopt” Irish words to help keep the language alive. They’ve managed to make Gaeilge cool, turning it into something you actually hear on playlists and in clubs.

Rapping in Gaeilge isn’t a brand-new phenomenon—Irish-language hip-hop has existed long before Kneecap—but mainstream success has historically been elusive for Irish-language artists. Before the pandemic, many struggled to gain widespread attention. Now, that tide is turning, and the world is finally catching on.

Fontaines D.C. have also been waving the Irish flag high. Their album Skinty Fia (an old Irish phrase meaning “damnation of the deer”) is all about the struggle of holding onto Irish identity in a changing world. One of its standout tracks, In ár gCroíthe go deo (“In our hearts forever”), is named after the inscription Margaret Keane wanted on her gravestone in Coventry—until a judge ruled it might be “too political.” Yep, an actual debate over an Irish phrase on a headstone in 2020. Meanwhile, their track I Love You takes a swing at Ireland’s political elite, calling out Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. As bassist Conor Deegan III put it, “There’s a palpable resurgence in being Irish.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Irish artists have shaped global music while staying true to their roots. The likes of The Cranberries, Sinead O’Connor, and U2 paved the way, proving that Irish music could be both globally influential and deeply connected to home. What’s happening now feels like a continuation of that legacy—only this time, there’s a stronger push to keep the language and cultural identity alive in the process.

That being said, the Irish music scene still faces its share of challenges. Space, funding, and a system that doesn’t always recognize its value can make it difficult for new artists to break through. But despite these barriers, creativity continues to thrive. Across Ireland’s alternative and experimental music scenes, artists are finding ways to support each other—whether through collectives, collaborations, or grassroots initiatives. The strength of this community ensures that fresh talent gets the opportunity to grow and develop, even without mainstream backing.

Hozier, while best known for his blues-infused folk rock, has also embraced his Irish heritage in a way that resonates deeply. His latest album, Unreal Unearth, leans into themes of history and mythology. Butchered Tongue touches on the Wexford Rebellion of 1798 and the wider issue of indigenous languages disappearing due to colonialism. “It’s about the sorrow of how much can be lost but also, from an Irish perspective, how fortunate we are to have a written history,” Hozier explains. Hozier says.

His love for Ireland isn’t just lyrical—he’s been vocal about his decision to stay in Ireland rather than move to the US, saying, “Home is home.” His deep connection to the country is evident not only in his songwriting but also in the way he incorporates the Irish language into his music. His song De Selby references the Irish author Flann O’Brien’s The Third Policeman and even features lyrics in Gaeilge. On his current tour, he frequently opens with De Selby (Part 1), letting Irish be the first thing audiences hear in arenas worldwide. He’s also covered traditional Irish songs, further reinforcing his commitment to keeping Ireland’s musical traditions alive.

When artists as big as Hozier integrate Gaeilge into their work, it sparks a wider interest in the language. It sends the message that Irish isn’t just something to be studied in school—it’s something to be lived, spoken, and celebrated. As he puts it, Ireland is “a small island just off the Atlantic, that experienced centuries of violence and sectarian violence, of terror that was brought to a political end and a diplomatic end.” And yet, through music, culture, and language, its identity continues to thrive.

The resurgence of Irish cultural pride, led by artists like Kneecap, Fontaines D.C., and Hozier, is proof that the nation’s history is still being written—and sung. Whether through Gaeilge rap, poetic folk, or alternative rock, they’re not just making music; they’re making a statement. And in this New Éire, Irish identity isn’t just surviving— it’s thriving.

