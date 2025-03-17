Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The New Éire: A Modern Revival of Irish Pride Through Music

Ireland is having a cultural moment, and it’s loud, proud, and unapologetically Irish.  Some are even calling it the “second Gaelic revival,” a modern-day resurgence of  national pride fuelled by a new wave of musicians. Dubbed the “New Éire,” this  movement—led largely by young people—is breathing fresh life into the Irish  language and identity. After centuries of suppression (well into the 20th century, mind  you), Irish is now booming in places no one expected: global music charts and sold out gigs around the world. 

Leading the charge is Kneecap, the Belfast-based hip-hop trio rapping in Gaeilge  with all the confidence of lads who know exactly what they’re doing. 2024 was a  massive year for them—they dropped their critically acclaimed album Fine Art,  released a biopic (Kneecap) that smashed the box office, and even became Ireland’s  official Oscar submission for 2025. If that wasn’t enough, they launched ‘Save Our  Speech’ with Tri-Art Film, a platform where fans can “adopt” Irish words to help keep  the language alive. They’ve managed to make Gaeilge cool, turning it into something  you actually hear on playlists and in clubs. 

Rapping in Gaeilge isn’t a brand-new phenomenon—Irish-language hip-hop has  existed long before Kneecap—but mainstream success has historically been elusive  for Irish-language artists. Before the pandemic, many struggled to gain widespread  attention. Now, that tide is turning, and the world is finally catching on. 

Fontaines D.C. have also been waving the Irish flag high. Their album Skinty Fia (an  old Irish phrase meaning “damnation of the deer”) is all about the struggle of holding  onto Irish identity in a changing world. One of its standout tracks, In ár gCroíthe go  deo (“In our hearts forever”), is named after the inscription Margaret Keane wanted  on her gravestone in Coventry—until a judge ruled it might be “too political.” Yep, an  actual debate over an Irish phrase on a headstone in 2020. Meanwhile, their track I  Love You takes a swing at Ireland’s political elite, calling out Fine Gael and Fianna  Fáil. As bassist Conor Deegan III put it, “There’s a palpable resurgence in being  Irish.” 

Of course, this isn’t the first time Irish artists have shaped global music while staying  true to their roots. The likes of The Cranberries, Sinead O’Connor, and U2 paved the  way, proving that Irish music could be both globally influential and deeply connected to home. What’s happening now feels like a continuation of that legacy—only this  time, there’s a stronger push to keep the language and cultural identity alive in the  process. 

That being said, the Irish music scene still faces its share of challenges. Space,  funding, and a system that doesn’t always recognize its value can make it difficult for  new artists to break through. But despite these barriers, creativity continues to thrive.  Across Ireland’s alternative and experimental music scenes, artists are finding ways  to support each other—whether through collectives, collaborations, or grassroots  initiatives. The strength of this community ensures that fresh talent gets the  opportunity to grow and develop, even without mainstream backing. 

Hozier, while best known for his blues-infused folk rock, has also embraced his Irish  heritage in a way that resonates deeply. His latest album, Unreal Unearth, leans into  themes of history and mythology. Butchered Tongue touches on the Wexford  Rebellion of 1798 and the wider issue of indigenous languages disappearing due to  colonialism. “It’s about the sorrow of how much can be lost but also, from an Irish  perspective, how fortunate we are to have a written history,” Hozier explains. Hozier  says. 

His love for Ireland isn’t just lyrical—he’s been vocal about his decision to stay in  Ireland rather than move to the US, saying, “Home is home.” His deep connection to  the country is evident not only in his songwriting but also in the way he incorporates  the Irish language into his music. His song De Selby references the Irish author  Flann O’Brien’s The Third Policeman and even features lyrics in Gaeilge. On his  current tour, he frequently opens with De Selby (Part 1), letting Irish be the first thing  audiences hear in arenas worldwide. He’s also covered traditional Irish songs,  further reinforcing his commitment to keeping Ireland’s musical traditions alive. 

When artists as big as Hozier integrate Gaeilge into their work, it sparks a wider  interest in the language. It sends the message that Irish isn’t just something to be  studied in school—it’s something to be lived, spoken, and celebrated. As he puts it,  Ireland is “a small island just off the Atlantic, that experienced centuries of violence  and sectarian violence, of terror that was brought to a political end and a diplomatic  end.” And yet, through music, culture, and language, its identity continues to thrive. 

The resurgence of Irish cultural pride, led by artists like Kneecap, Fontaines D.C.,  and Hozier, is proof that the nation’s history is still being written—and sung. Whether  through Gaeilge rap, poetic folk, or alternative rock, they’re not just making music;  they’re making a statement. And in this New Éire, Irish identity isn’t just surviving— it’s thriving.

