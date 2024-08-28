This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

Welcome to Aberdeen, the second sunniest city in Scotland, the Granite City, and the home of absurdly large seagulls. Whether you are a first year or entering your final year, finding student friendly activities in and around Aberdeen may seem challenging; it’s not a large city. However, there are enough things to see and do that you can be kept busy for the remainder of your time in the city. Split into three categories (Eating, Doing, and Adventuring), these places are among my favourites in Aberdeen.

Eating:

Kilau Coffee: Located in Old Aberdeen, Kilau is the cosiest cafe, perfect in all seasons. The upstairs indoor seating has a busy, but comforting atmosphere, and the outdoor seating open in the summer is canopied by beautiful trees. A quick coffee or lunch with friends will always find a good vibe here! Cafe Andaluz: Located in City Centre, this tapas restaurant has a large range of options, and will have something for everyone. An upscale vibe without upscale pricing, this is perfect for dinner out with friends or a date night with your partner. It’s the perfect place for long conversation and good food! MILKJUG: Located by the Bon Accord Centre, this small cafe has a great range of pastries, as well as lunch items. Their mac and cheese is amazing every time, and the coffee specials are unique and always tasty. Staff members are friendly and attentive, and will make you feel at home! Mount: Located next to MILKJUG, this cafe has a beautiful vibe, with tons of plants and natural decor. This is the perfect spot for a study or coffee date with pastries and lunch items. The atmosphere is incredibly relaxing, and good conversation is always guaranteed to happen here!

Doing:

Aberdeen Art Museum: AAM is more extensive than it may first appear – with multiple levels and themed areas, hours can be spent here. Interesting and exciting events are held here all the time, with updates on their website and social media. Be sure to check out the cafe and shop downstairs on the way out! Duthie Park: Although this is a bit farther out from the University than the previous listings, Duthie Park is stunning and worth the walk or bus ride. The greenhouse and outdoor gardens are beautiful all year round, and the lawn areas always have spots for a picnic in the sun. The Lemon Tree and The Blue Lamp: These two live music and performance venues are located near the city centre, and chances are there will be something on at either! The Lemon Tree has frequent shows, including music and standup, updated on their website. The Blue Lamp features musical performances, and has regular shows on. They also host pub quizzes for multiple societies, so you may end up here frequently. Both of these live music options are definitely worth keeping an eye on! Cruickshank Botanical Gardens: Right on campus, these gardens are beautiful in the autumn, spring, and summer with a wide range of plants blooming year round. Find a place to breathe and relax here, have a picnic, or curl up with a book on a bench. This is a guaranteed spot for some peace and quiet, and just a short walk from the library.

Adventuring:

Greyhope Beach: A long walk across the beach and the city will take you to beautiful views of the North Sea and multiple lighthouses across the shore. The Greyhope Bay Centre has a cosy cafe with indoor seating, perfect for an autumn walk. This is an opportunity to see a different part of Aberdeen and see the coast from a new perspective. Footdee: Walk along the Aberdeen beachfront and you will reach this quaint and quirky community. Check out the cute houses and decorations, and stop for some coffee and food at any of the food trucks along the way. It is an hour walk from the university, but the beach views and ocean breeze make it an easy journey. Dunnottar Castle: A popular tourist spot, this is a beautiful spot for a daytrip. Starting at Union Square, the Stagecoach X7 will take you on an hour bus ride towards Stonehaven and drop you off a 5 minute walk from the entrance of the grounds. While there is an entrance fee for the castle, it is free to walk along the beach and take in the views. This is not an accessible spot however, so be prepared for walking up steep steps! Bullers of Buchan: This stunning hiking spot is easy to reach by bus, accessible through an hour bus ride on Stagecoach 61, X60, and X63. The walk along the cliffs isn’t challenging, provides gorgeous views, and has wildlife all around (including puffins!). An easy daytrip, this is perfect in the autumn, spring, and summer!

While these are some of my favourite things to eat, do, and see in Aberdeen, there is of course a whole city out there! Aberdeen has tons of hidden gems, and long walks in and around the city will always show you new things. Explore the city, take advantage of its size to get around easily, and enjoy everything it has to offer!