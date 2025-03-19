Quirks of University of Aberdeen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

As the third oldest university in Scotland, the University of Aberdeen has many traditions and inside jokes over the years. With around 530 years of history, it would be impossible to say everything in one article, but here are some of my favourites.

The Curse of the Kings College Grass

In the King’s College, one of the first buildings erected on the Old Aberdeen Campus, a small lawn is situated in the centre of the courtyard. Across all schools, students believe that if one is to walk on the grass, then they’re destined to fail all their exams for that academic year. In my time, I have yet to meet someone who has suffered this fate, but it seems fairly unanimous that it’s better not to risk it.

As for where this began, the answer is probably much less mystical than you would hope. Near the sacrist office, you can spot a list of rules of conduct. With fines of a few shillings for smoking on the grounds and other similar behaviour, the list seems like it might be overdue an update. But one key rule declares that walking on the grass is forbidden, presumably to stop the tread of feet from ruining the grounds team’s work. One can assume that somewhere along the line, tactics switched to superstition rather than monetary fine, and now the grass in King’s College looks spectacular.

Upon graduation, however, many students will indulge in the fact they’re free from the curse’s effects now they’ve received their degree. Some schools, such as Law, even go as far as to take full-class photos on the lawn. Around summer, you’ll see groups of new grads flock to take pictures on this iconic spot.

Angus the Cow

Like most universities and colleges, the University of Aberdeen have a mascot. Angus the Bull, who most likely is a reference to Aberdeen Angus beef, has been our university’s mascot at games and events for years. While often spotted in the traditional mascot costume form, a physical replica of the iconic cow also makes appearances.

But Angus’ most important job comes around at the election and appointment of a new Rector. As part of a decades long tradition, the chosen individual gets the chance to sit on top of our beloved mascot and is carried up the Old Aberdeen Highstreet to the St Machar’s Pub on campus.

Graffiti

Not so much a tradition, but more of a campus quirk, the ‘Wall’ is one of the more niche sights of the Aberdeen Campus. Located away in one of the girls’ bathrooms, the ‘Wall’ is a bathroom store featuring a range of inspirational and kind graffiti. While likely not a University of Aberdeen sanctioned display, the Wall is a favourite of many girls here at the university. Visitors to the stall will often leave motivational quotes, encouragement to study, and funny doodles anonymously. Despite being painted over a few times, the Wall has managed to stay strong for years, at least during my time at the university.

But much older than the wall, graffiti has been a part of the University of Aberdeen since the very beginning. Within the chapel, on the wooden seats where the first lectures were held 530 years ago, there is a sprawl of names and engravings. Some feature full names, others just initials, but visitors can see the little signatures of Aberdeen students from centuries ago. If you’re one of the very lucky few who have been allowed to see inside the University’s bell tower, you’ll get to see the most off-limits graffiti canvas on campus. The wall is covered with names of students who have climbed up the terrifyingly tiny staircase.

While vandalism isn’t okay, I find it quite sweet that students of all ages and times have left their own little mark on the Old Aberdeen Campus. It ties us all together.