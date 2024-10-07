Oh Bunny! (A review of Mona Awad’s novel, Bunny)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

A few months ago, I treated myself to a little bookshop, and whilst scanning the shelves this hot pink book immediately caught my eye. Not only did the cover entice me from the get-go, but the fact it was placed next to the Margaret Atwood novels had me curious too. As someone who is a big fan of The Handmaid’s Tale and the messages Atwood expresses in her work, I had a feeling that Bunny would be right up my street.

Samantha Mackey, a graduate student in a prestigious writing program, feels completely out of place from the rest of her wealthy, cliquey classmates, who call each other ‘Bunny.’ These women embody a peculiar, cult-like sisterhood which Samantha initially hates but then comes to envy. As Samantha gets drawn into their world, she discovers that their interactions are more sinister than they appear. The ‘Bunnies’ engage in bizarre rituals and have a disturbing obsession with creativity and violence.

This book was a full-on fever dream. When the blurb said this novel blends “sharp satire with fairytale horror” I had not expected it to be done in this way. This book is so delightfully complex while being vague enough for many interpretations. I’ll be honest, initially I had no idea what was going on. It wasn’t until I took a step back that I began to understand the underlying meanings of the text. For me, I appreciate when a book isn’t so blatantly obvious. I enjoy picking apart words on a page; maybe that’s the English student in me. But I do understand that for the amateur readers out there, or most people for that matter, this may not be a good thing.

Awad’s writing style in Bunny is both distinctive and immersive, characterised by its lyrical prose and sharp wit. She perfectly captures the complexities of the character’s emotions and relationships. The narrative voice reflects Samantha’s fragmented state of mind, employing vivid descriptions and metaphors that heighten the sense of alienation and unease. Awad’s ability to juxtapose the dull aspects of graduate life with bizarre and fantastical elements keeps readers on edge, drawing them into Samantha’s internal struggles and the bizarre world of the ‘Bunnies.’ The dialogue in this book was one of my favourite parts; it’s often filled with subtext, revealing both intimacy and underlying tension among the characters. This makes the interactions feel authentic, adding depth to the characters’ personalities and motivations. I also adored how the perspective changed as Samantha became a part of the Bunnies’ posse, ‘they’ became ‘we’, and the first person ‘I’ became ‘we’ also. Being a part of the ‘Bunnies’ caused Samantha to lose all sense of individuality and self.

Another thing I loved about this book was the metaphors. The ‘Bunnies’ have these workshops where they turn actual rabbits into men, or should I say their ‘darlings.’ But if they don’t turn out perfect, they kill them off. This can absolutely be seen as both a literary and authorial metaphor, the darlings portray the ‘Bunnies’ writing; they are the lousy first drafts. This book acts a lot as a commentary on creativity and the writing process in general.

I will say, something that annoyed me about this book was Samantha’s “not like other girls” attitude, and the ‘Bunnies’ overly child-like behaviour. It all just seemed too juvenile considering they’re post-graduate students. Now I’m sure there is a reason behind it, perhaps to add to the strange and disorientating vibes of the book. However, I was not a fan of this creative choice.

Awad has created an interesting novel that blends horror, humour and magical realism. Bunny has a unique take on the complexities of female relationships and the pressures of creative ambition within a competitive academic environment. I really liked the book, even though I am still confused by it. I’m sure I said “huh?” and “what?” the whole way through reading, but once I let the story stew in my brain for a bit, I began to make sense of it, garnering a new appreciation. Was it the best book I’ve read? Definitely not. But I did enjoy the writing style, and the plot is very tied to the experience of creating and being unsure of oneself in that act.