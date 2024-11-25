This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

I travelled to Nice in September as a final relaxation trip before the new University semester (and now halfway through the semester I wish I could go back). Myself and my boyfriend flew from Aberdeen airport with a short layover in Amsterdam. Security in Aberdeen was very quick thanks to the lack of people catching a flight from the small city at 5am on a Monday morning! The first leg was lovely; we flew KLM and the banana bread they hand out is absolutely delicious, and they offer free tea and coffee unlike many other budget airlines. I spent the flight reading – my book of choice for the holiday was Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift. I thoroughly enjoyed this read and it brought the hot and sunny, almost stifling, atmosphere I needed for this trip. After a stressful run through passport control in Amsterdam, we were on the flight to Nice. The views from the plane window as we neared the French Riviera were unparalleled to any flight views I have experienced. The ocean was crystal blue, the sun beaming down reflected and sparkled on the waves as palm trees swayed. The promise of relaxation was solidified by this view.

The first evening we went straight to the beach once we had dropped our stuff. The waves rolled in and crashed against the rocks, and there were hundreds of people sunbathing, swimming and running around. It felt so different to any beach trip you would have in Scotland; no one was walking their dog, and no one was walking full stop. Everyone was just relaxing and soaking up the sun. We enjoyed cocktails and a simple pasta dinner by the beach that night. This was a very touristy area in Old Nice, but it was beautiful nonetheless, with winding alleys lined with stalls and shops of every kind, and bars on every corner. This was my favourite part of Nice, and we frequented it almost every day, with it being a five-minute walk from the Airbnb.

On the second day, we had coined ‘beach day’ since the minute we had booked our flights, knowing we wanted a full day of sun, sand (well, rocks) and relaxation. We decided to go to a smaller, more secluded beach that our Airbnb host had recommended. It was an hour’s walk (more of a hike) away, which I had originally grumbled about having to do to my boyfriend, but I soon changed my mind. The walk took us up and around one of the hills that encompasses Nice, and it provided the most beautiful views of the city and the incoming Villefranche-sur-Mer. Lesson learned – be nicer to my boyfriend. I also tried to order my coffee and croissant in French that morning and was promptly responded to in English by the server (at least I tried). The beach in Villefranche was fantastic; it was small and not as busy as the main beach in Nice. The water was also calmer, which made swimming easier for someone not as skilled – in other words, me. I spent a lot of my time on the beach reading, but the sun beat down on us so ferociously I would have to go for a swim just to be able to cool off. The water here was clear and cool and full of fish. They darted about around your feet and legs as you waded through the water, and the larger ones followed behind, silver flashing under the surface. My boyfriend was so intrigued he went and bought a scuba mask from one of the tourist shops (he may have been ripped off) so he could see the fish better. I am not a strong swimmer so was nervous to give it a go, but my boyfriend lovingly offered to push me around whilst I floated face down in the water. Thinking about it I am unsure how that looked to the Niçoise on the beach.

The third day in Nice was my boyfriend’s day, to do whatever he wanted with no complaints from me. I promptly ruined the day by locking us out of the Airbnb with the key still in the inside lock, before 9 am. As a result, the day was spent slightly stressed out, but we managed to have some fun regardless. We went to a gorgeous art store, and a Russian Orthodox Church whose round, towered exterior made it stand out against the square Mediterranean architecture of Nice. We also went to McDonalds for dinner that day, as I was tired of choosing restaurants and I wanted to know what French McDonalds had to offer. The answer? Spiced potato wedges instead of chips! The night was finished off with cocktails in a lovely bar which was lined with green tiles and would happily find a home on one of my Pinterest boards.

The next day, our final full day in Nice, was my day. I packed the schedule full of tourist to-do’s I thought we could not leave without doing. We went to the markets in Old Nice, where I bought a small print to remember the trip, and we tried the traditional dish of Nice – Socca. This is a chickpea crepe almost which to me it tasted of salted popcorn. To this, my boyfriend gave me an incredulous look, so maybe try it for yourself and form your own opinion. We then hiked up to Colline du Chateau, which gave the best panoramic views of the city. On the hike, however, my sandals literally disintegrated, cutting our time in the park short. After a quick shoe change, I dragged my boyfriend shopping which some people may see as a waste of time on a holiday, but I insist it is essential in every country I go to.

My main lesson learned on this trip is that everything happens for a reason. There were so many times that our plans did not pan out the way we imagined, but every time we ended up enjoying ourselves considerably more for the changes. The last dinner in Nice was the ultimate example of this. We had planned to go to this tiny restaurant that didn’t accept bookings, but the food was meant to be incredible. But, we failed to plan accordingly and didn’t leave early enough. We wandered around Nice trying to find somewhere else, but nobody wanted to let us in without a booking. Then it started to rain. As myself and my boyfriend huddled under a shelter outside a café, we decided to call it quits for the moment and regroup back at the Airbnb. Both of us were hungry, annoyed and just not in a good mood. We were both researching places back in the Airbnb and almost simultaneously found a restaurant called Comptoir du Marché. My boyfriend quickly phoned up and booked a table for 9 pm (I had gotten used to European dinner timings but 9 pm was late even for them). We wandered down and were instantly charmed by the cosy, rustic atmosphere of the restaurant. There were no paper or plastic menus, instead, the wait staff circled round handwritten chalkboards to ensure they were visible to your table when you needed it. We got chatting to a lovely retired American couple next to us, who told us about their flight over and their cruise plans, and even drank wine with us. The owner was working in front of staff and obviously ran a very tight, but very efficient, ship. The wait staff was attentive and helpful, explaining everything on the menu with ease. The waiter managed to convince my boyfriend to order calamari ‘to share’. I am not an adventurous eater, especially with seafood, but… when in France! Surprisingly to everyone, I really enjoyed the calamari, managing two pieces before my conscious took over and freaked me out. I couldn’t go so far as it eat the tentacles through – everyone has their limits. Our mains arrived later; my boyfriend ordered the duck and I ordered the cod with fennel two ways and a lemon sauce. I have never eaten something so delicious and delicate. The flavours worked so well together and we ate in near stunned silence at how good it was. We finished off with dessert because it was our last meal in France and we deserved it. This meal taught us that truly, truly, everything happens for a reason. Maybe the original restaurant’s food would’ve been just as good, but the atmosphere, the people we spoke to, and the incredible meal made us unable to even consider it.

We went to sleep that night knowing we had an incredible trip, sad but ready for the flight home the next morning. I got easily homesick and was ready to sleep in my own bed, but I would go back to Nice in a heartbeat. Neither I nor my boyfriend have been so relaxed in our lives, and it was the perfect reset trip before we both went back to our Uni lifestyle.

If you have ever considered a trip to France, I implore you to try Nice. I am sure Paris is lovely, but if you want gorgeous sun, beaches, swimming and a bit of a city, Nice is the place to add to your travel bucket list.