At different stages of my life I’ve been an avid reader: as a child I would devour entire books in a
few hours or so. I felt this passion waning as I got older, I would buy books but never have the
energy to read them. In school, I was challenged to evaluate and pick apart quotes which pushed
me to burn out. I became frustrated with an activity that I used to sincerely adore and upset by
my lack of interest in anything I read. Since beginning my education at the University of
Aberdeen I’ve rediscovered this joy with a bang and so I’ve been immersing myself in any book
shop that will have me. I hope you enjoy my list!
Lighthouse Bookshop in Edinburgh
I’d like to begin a little backwards with my latest favourite find. Lighthouse bookshop in
Edinburgh prides itself on being a radical, women-owned bookstore. Going off of google map’s
recommendation I found myself in this shop and couldn’t pull myself away from their unique
selections and awe at the fairy lights dangled around the shelves. One element of their business
that I also really appreciate is that they have pay it forward coupons for those struggling to make
ends meet. Lighthouse bookshop has a platform and they use it incredibly well.
Yeadon’s in Elgin and Banchory
For as long as I can remember, Yeadon’s has always been a must visit for me. They have two
branches: one in Elgin and Banchory. When you come into the shop you’re met with the best
cozy vibes and a perfectly sized selection of great reads. What also stands out to me about this
shop is their amazing stationery and “random lovely bits” section.
Topping & Company Booksellers of Edinburgh
I first visited Topping and Company two Christmases ago and found myself enchanted by the
twists and turns of the shop as well as how much of a selection there was. This shop is textbook
Edinburgh as you are surrounded by gorgeous culture as well as perfect views of the city.
What’s next?
Do I have enough books to last a lifetime? Definitely. However, I will continue to browse lovely
shops to my heart’s content for a little treat. Here are my next stops!
Rare Birds Book Shop, Edinburgh
This shop describes itself as a place to “help you discover great books by great women”. I love
that a business like this exists and from the pictures I’ve seen it just looks like a lovely space to
be in.
Good Press, Glasgow
I felt this list was sadly lacking in Glaswegian spots but I look forward to trying some spots next
time I visit including Good Press! Aesthetically, it honestly just looks really cool but it is also a
cooperative shop that stocks independent publications. They work with an open submission
policy meaning that anyone can have their voice heard.