At different stages of my life I’ve been an avid reader: as a child I would devour entire books in a

few hours or so. I felt this passion waning as I got older, I would buy books but never have the

energy to read them. In school, I was challenged to evaluate and pick apart quotes which pushed

me to burn out. I became frustrated with an activity that I used to sincerely adore and upset by

my lack of interest in anything I read. Since beginning my education at the University of

Aberdeen I’ve rediscovered this joy with a bang and so I’ve been immersing myself in any book

shop that will have me. I hope you enjoy my list!

Lighthouse Bookshop in Edinburgh

I’d like to begin a little backwards with my latest favourite find. Lighthouse bookshop in

Edinburgh prides itself on being a radical, women-owned bookstore. Going off of google map’s

recommendation I found myself in this shop and couldn’t pull myself away from their unique

selections and awe at the fairy lights dangled around the shelves. One element of their business

that I also really appreciate is that they have pay it forward coupons for those struggling to make

ends meet. Lighthouse bookshop has a platform and they use it incredibly well.

Yeadon’s in Elgin and Banchory

For as long as I can remember, Yeadon’s has always been a must visit for me. They have two

branches: one in Elgin and Banchory. When you come into the shop you’re met with the best

cozy vibes and a perfectly sized selection of great reads. What also stands out to me about this

shop is their amazing stationery and “random lovely bits” section.

Topping & Company Booksellers of Edinburgh

I first visited Topping and Company two Christmases ago and found myself enchanted by the

twists and turns of the shop as well as how much of a selection there was. This shop is textbook

Edinburgh as you are surrounded by gorgeous culture as well as perfect views of the city.

What’s next?

Do I have enough books to last a lifetime? Definitely. However, I will continue to browse lovely

shops to my heart’s content for a little treat. Here are my next stops!

Rare Birds Book Shop, Edinburgh

This shop describes itself as a place to “help you discover great books by great women”. I love

that a business like this exists and from the pictures I’ve seen it just looks like a lovely space to

be in.

Good Press, Glasgow

I felt this list was sadly lacking in Glaswegian spots but I look forward to trying some spots next

time I visit including Good Press! Aesthetically, it honestly just looks really cool but it is also a

cooperative shop that stocks independent publications. They work with an open submission

policy meaning that anyone can have their voice heard.