My 2023 Book rewind

Every year I make a list of all the books I have read, rating them out of 5. Here is this year’s rewind with a review and rating of each one:

Pride and Prejudice – Jane Austen 5/5

I started this year off with a classic. Pride and Prejudice is possibly Jane Austen’s most famous novel. Elizabeth Bennet is witty, sarcastic, and fun to read. She is not afraid to speak her mind, and for women in the 1800’s this was unheard of. She is prideful whereas Mr Darcy is vain, causing their relationship to be quite misunderstood, but all the same beautiful. They challenge each other’s minds while having heartwarming banter. This novel follows the slow burn trope, where we see the romantic connection between the characters slowly builds throughout the story. Pride and Prejudice speaks volumes about how a single encounter is not enough to understand one’s disposition. It mocks the role of gossip and discrimination based on social status in society.

The Bell Jar – Sylvia Plath 3/5

As a big fan of Plath’s poetry, The Bell Jar was a novel that I was extremely excited to read. However, it wasn’t the five-star, life-changing read which I expected. I’ve heard many people say that this is the most amazing piece of literature they have ever read. Unfortunately, I really don’t see what all the fuss is about, and to be honest I’m struggling to write a review about it.

The Bell Jar is a semi-fictional autobiography, diving into the breakdown of Esther’s mental state. Plath penetrates the dark and harrowing corners of the psyche, giving the novel a unique nature. Knowing the sad reality that surrounds this book, it’s difficult not to think about the author and her tragic death, making this review quite challenging.

With all being said I think Plath’s writing style was better suited for poetry rather than novels. And I also couldn’t get past the extreme racism that would appear throughout the book.

Animal Farm – George Orwell 4/5

This was the first time I have ever read any of Orwell’s work and I was pleasantly surprised with how easy it was to read. This book was first published in 1945 and its main ideas and themes are still relevant today.

This book is about animals who rebel against their owners and become their masters. All runs smoothly at first, but then the pigs let the power get to their heads and they become the oppressors. They slowly become more alike to the humans in which they overthrew, by sleeping in beds and walking on 2 legs, etc.

Wrapped up in this story is an explanation of the human psyche, while also criticising political manoeuvres, social dilemmas, and totalitarianism. This novel made me reflect on my society, which I appreciated.

Daisy Jones and The Six – Taylor Jenkins Reid 5/5

This book is a captivating journey into the world of music as we follow the rock band – Daisy Jones and The Six. This novel delves into sensitive topics like addiction, drug use, alcoholism, and death. While still presenting a compelling story, with a primary focus on relationships and the complications that come along with them.

This novel perfectly captures the period it is set in – the 70s. In fact, Reid explained how her main inspiration came from Fleetwood Mac. So, the aesthetic of this book was one I thoroughly enjoyed.

However, I would say my favourite thing about this book is the writing style. Daisy Jones & The Six is written entirely in dialogue taken from interviews and is formatted like a documentary script. To me, this made my experience while reading more immersive, as the interview style added depth to each character and made me feel their emotions deeply. Taylor Jenkins Reid has crafted a remarkable story that stays with you long after the last page. I would recommend this book to anyone looking for a captivating read.

American Psycho – Bret Easton Ellis 2/5

This was a book that I was excited about as I wanted to read it before I watched the movie. I think the main reason for my excitement was Christian Bale (need I say more?) However, I found this book to be a big let-down.

Yes, this novel criticises Wall Street and explores the violence of corporate greed. And yes, it shows how the wealthy don’t care or notice each other, even while being “friends.” But as a woman I found this book to be extremely problematic and misogynistic. I do understand that this is the whole point of Patrick Bateman’s character, but I felt like I could sense those feelings coming through from the author.

Bateman’s tortures and defilements of women are described in graphic detail, making me feel physically sick and disgusted. Even in death, women are hyper-sexualised which did not sit right with me. I’m not convinced the endless descriptions of murder, hatred of homelessness, and torture are the right metaphor for unrestrained capitalism.

Lolita – Vladimir Nabokov 4/5

The protagonist, Humbert Humbert is a French literature professor who moves to New England. He describes his obsession with a 12-year-old “nymphet”, Dolores Haze, whom he kidnaps and sexually abuses after becoming her stepfather.

I know, not exactly a happy topic but this book was disturbingly well written with some stunning prose. This novel is written from the mind of Humbert Humbert, making the reader feel uncomfortable yet hooked. He is a complicated character as he is self-aware, yet an unreliable psychotic narrator. He is unapologetic while also being disgusted by his crime.

While reading, we also see the downfall of Dolores – showing the effects of paedophilia and sexual assault. This book was certainly confusing as I loved it and hated it at the same time.

Call me by Your Name – Andre Aciman 1/5

I had heard a lot of good things about this book, but I must’ve been reading something completely different. This is supposed to be a coming-of-age, romance novel, but to me, it just felt disturbing and perverted. It follows 17-year-old Elio, who falls in love and forms a relationship with 24-year-old Oliver. Okay…a bit strange. But that’s not the worst of it. There were a few times when Elio would sneak into Oliver’s room and smell and try on his worn swim shorts. And don’t even get me started on the peach scene. I have never felt more weirded out in my life.

Apart from the dreadful plot, I also felt like the writing was too distant. The characters lacked personality and were unrealistic, they felt unformed from beginning to end.

This story was not romantic, all it did was highlight Elio’s unhealthy obsession with Oliver.

Cleopatra and Frankenstein – Coco Mellors 2/5

This novel follows Cleo, a 24-year-old Brit who moved to New York to study art. On New Years Eve, she meets Frank, a successful 40-something-year-old. They quickly fall for each other and get married 6 months after meeting – but soon after, their marriage starts to fall apart.

I thought the story was absolutely ridiculous and I struggled to relate to or even find a likeable character. Mellors tried to make the characters quirky and unique, however it just fell flat. It made my experience while reading even more painful, and the dialogue made me cringe at times.

I also thought the plot was a bit of a mess. Mellors was trying to focus on different types of relationships and individual lives. But I felt like some parts were rushed while others were either dragged out or unfinished.

Also, there is a chapter in this book which includes the mistreatment of an innocent animal. It wasn’t malicious, but it could’ve been written a lot better.

Overall, this book is a clear example that a pretty cover does not equal good writing.

The Killing Kind – Jane Casey 5/5

This book was gifted to me for my birthday, but I was a little sceptical at first. Normally, I don’t reach for psychological crime thrillers, but this was extremely gripping, and I struggled to put it down.

I don’t want to give anything away, but this novel constantly kept me guessing, with its unexpected twists and deviously complex characters. There were moments in this story where my heart was racing, and I was left in complete shock. There wasn’t a dull moment!

Trust me, this one is worth the read!

Normal people – Sally Rooney 3/5

My opinion on this one may be unpopular, but I was not the biggest fan of this book. Which is a shame because I wanted to love it.

This novel revolves around the lives of Marianne and Connell who are constantly led back to one another. The title reflects both what they are and what they are not: normal. They struggle to accept their individuality and flaws despite those being what makes them human. And I will say, I enjoyed how Rooney showed the impact relationships have on our life choices.

However, I struggled with the dialogue throughout as there are no quotation marks.

As for the plot, I found it to be a little underwhelming and frustrating. I struggled to understand Marianne. The whole submissive thing seemed badly drawn, as was her apparent eating disorder. The on-off relationship also became exhausting after the third or fourth separation. I felt like this novel was lacking something, leaving me disappointed.

The Bloody Chamber – Angela Carter 5/5

Angela Carter is a genius as she takes the basic fairytale narrative and transforms it into something horrifying and thought-provoking. This novel includes The Bloody Chamber and a collection of other short stories. Each centre on women and problematizes the intersection of sex, gender, and violence in interesting ways.

Carter’s short stories challenge the way women are represented in fairytales, which is what I love about them. However, they are still beautifully traditional with descriptive (often gruesome) prose. Carter also toys with Gothic fiction and gender in a wonderfully unique way, making her writing both remarkable and inspirational.

My favourite stories include The Bloody Chamber, The Werewolf, and The Tiger Bride.

This is a deliciously dark and utterly important collection of feminist stories that I would urge you to read.

A Study in Scarlet – Arthur Conan Doyle 4/5

This novel marks the start of the Sherlock Holmes series, introducing the characters of Holmes and Watson.

Everyone should be familiar with the iconic Sherlock Holmes, but how many people have read the book? A few years back, I read the young Sherlock Holmes book series by Andrew Lane, and I was a HUGE fan. But I cannot believe it has taken me this long to read the original.

This is a classic murder mystery novel which is certainly gripping. The story is split into two parts – the investigation and the explanation. This makes things easy to read and allows us, the readers, to experience the same things as the characters. The writing style taken on by Doyle is fantastically executed.

Also, you know a novel is well written when you not only sympathise with the murderer but AGREE with him and CHEER HIM ON after he explains the crime.

She and Her Cat – Makoto Shinkai & Naruki Nagakawa 4/5

Japanese literature is on the rise in Western countries and it’s no surprise why. The stories told are unique.

This book follows four cats and their owners, told from alternating perspectives of the furry felines and the women that own them. It is beautifully written, and I adored how all the characters’ lives intertwined.

This book is incredibly wholesome, and I read it in the span of a day.

As a huge fan of the Before the Coffee Gets Cold series (also by a Japanese author) this novel was something I was really into. Reading this book was just a delight, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for something short and sweet.

Mrs Dalloway – Virginia Woolf 1/5

This was genuinely the most boring book I have ever read. I wish someone would have put me out of my misery.

First, this book has no chapters, it’s just one big spiel of dread. Also, the narrative technique is free indirect discourse, which I hate. This is when the narrative slips in and out of different characters’ minds, without necessarily saying “he said” or “she thought.” The writing style just made things so much more complicated and confusing than what it had to be.

So confusing in fact that I struggled to physically read the novel – this never happens for me. Hence why I decided to download the audiobook – this is how you know I was suffering.

This book was just not for me, it was a complete waste of my time.

The Pumpkin Spice Cafe – Laurie Gilmore 2/5

After reading a lot of classics, I can get a bit burnt out, so it’s necessary for me to pick up something lighter and less complicated. The Pumpkin Spice Cafe was a perfect little getaway.

The vibes of this book were adorable with the perfect blend of a warm autumnal aesthetic and the grumpy x sunshine trope. There is also a little mystery woven throughout the tale and a bit of steam – or should I say spice.

However, I felt like the characters lacked depth, and the dialogue and plot were cringe and predictable. The story also moved extremely fast, which was unrealistic, and the town was a little too perfect.

It’s obvious that this novel isn’t a masterpiece, but it’s a cute and fun autumn read. And if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls then you may like this.

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie – Muriel Spark 4/5

Jean Brodie teaches in a school for girls in Edinburgh in the 1930s. We kind of like her, kind of don’t. She is unconventional and a rebel against stuffy orthodoxy and received wisdom. And even if we don’t always agree with her, something is fascinating about her world and her curious language: instinct, insight, and prime. However, a red flag that pops up is that she is super manipulative. One of my friends described her as (if I remember correctly,) a gaslighting queen.

I was unfamiliar with Spark’s writing, I was going in completely blind. But I will make sure to check out some more of her work.

Lessons in Chemistry – Bonnie Garmus 5/5

This book had been on my TBR for a very long time, and I finally got around to it.

Lessons in Chemistry is centred around Elizabeth Zott, a chemist in the early 1960s. She is incredibly witty and smart; however, her male colleagues do not take her seriously. Except for one: Calvin Evans. I would describe their relationship as understanding, comfortable, loving, and tragic.

However, like science, life is often unpredictable, therefore Elizabeth’s career takes a turn. A few years later she finds herself as the reluctant star of America’s most beloved cooking show, Supper at Six. Elizabeth’s scientific approach to cooking proves revolutionary. But as her following grows, not everyone is happy. Because, as it turns out, Elizabeth Zott isn’t just teaching women to cook. She’s daring them to change the status quo.

I love that Elizabeth is such a strong feminist protagonist. She is inspiring & this book was such a quick and engaging read. I LOVED IT!

My Year of Rest and Relaxation – Ottessa Moshfegh 1/5

This novel is a critique of the pretty and privileged. The unnamed narrator lacks empathy and is morally corrupt, all she wants to do with her life is to medicate herself into oblivion.

Now, I enjoy weird and disturbing literature, and I also enjoy when protagonists aren’t always goody-goods that have no issues. But this was just boring. I dreaded reading more.

I first saw this book on TikTok, and so many people said they saw themselves in the narrator. I thought perhaps I would feel the same, but I found there was simply no meaning to anything.

She was horrible to her best friend, and that had no meaning. She took a treasure trove of pills every day, and that had no meaning. She slept for months only to wake up every three days to eat, and that had no meaning. I’m walking away from this having learned nothing about depression or anxiety or drug use I don’t believe there’s any messaging in this book at all. It’s just about a mean, pretty, rich woman who sleeps.

Also, the 9/11 reference was clumsily attached to the end – just like this sentence.

The Nutcracker – E.T.A Hoffmann 3/5

This story is a Christmas classic, entrancing us with its dreamlike sugary scenes from Toyland. This story requires some imagination, but when Hoffman addresses the reader as “my dear children,” you can’t help but enjoy the story like a child would – allowing you to soak in the magic.

This story is something that everyone should read in their life. It’s a classic! Plus, it’s just pure nostalgia.

Also, I would recommend watching the ballet adaptation, it’s beautiful!

I’m Glad my Mom Died – Jennette McCurdy N/A

This book is a memoir by director and former actress, Jennette McCurdy – Who is widely known for her role as Sam Puckett in iCarly and Sam and Cat. However, that we shall move away from.

In this book, McCurdy discusses her childhood as she is forced into acting by her abusive mother, who later passed away from cancer in 2013. McCurdy also sheds light on her battle with eating disorders, alcoholism, and OCD.

The reason this book doesn’t have a rating is because I felt like that would have been inappropriate. This book isn’t a work of fiction that can be critiqued and judged, it is someone’s life story.

However, I will say, that Jennette McCurdy masterfully shapes this memoir into something so heartbreaking yet so humorous at the same time. I am glad I read this book.