How I’d fix the city of Aberdeen 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

After having lived in Aberdeen for over 20 years, I’ve seen the rise and decline of the city with the center being the area of most disrepair. I think there’s quite a general sense of dislike toward the city from locals that’s only worsened since the pandemic. For context, when I was little Aberdeen was full of shops, happy tourists and rolling green spaces. Although general economic decline has probably prompted the most decline, in my opinion the local city council haven’t done themselves any favours in saving the city. I say this quite a lot to friends and family but if I was given the opportunity, I truly believe I could save the city.

The first priority of mine would be to bring back Aberdeen’s colour. Although we’re known for being quite a gray city, there used to be an abundance of huge trees and flowerbeds decorating every street. Some may not know but Aberdeen won the prestigious Scotland in Bloom Best City award in 2006 and have won an award every year since 1964. I think this is one of the prime areas to focus on and bring back what once was. In a lot of ways, I think the council has focussed on making the city look newer rather than upkeeping older spots of local beauty which in reality would most likely be cheaper for them. To add even more colour to the city, I would suggest boosting the funding and promotion of the Nuart Festival to encourage more artists to get involved and to expand the street art into more neglected parts of the city. Murals, installations and even interactive art pieces could transform tired, empty spaces into vibrant attractions. This would not only li the city’s aesthetic but would also encourage foot traffic and tourism, supporting local businesses at the same time.

Community has been something I’ve become particularly interested in over the past few years. In my article “The Year Three Yips Hypothesis: Navigating Higher Education” I discussed how we’ve lost community spirit at the University of Aberdeen. This actually extends out to the wider community as well. Since the pandemic we’ve lost key events which I think need to be brought back as soon as possible. One that I’d be especially excited to see the return of is the Torcher Parade. This tradition which dates back to 1889 offered an opportunity for students to connect with the local community by leading a procession of lit torches and lorries decorated by the student groups. Considering the majority of Union Street has been pedestrianised, it seems easier than ever to host a stellar parade. Events like Scotland’s Festival of Light (Spectra) and

Victoria Park Market day has shown that Aberdonians will turn out in droves for big events, they just need to actually be given the chance to come together. Events like the Torcher Parade aren’t just about entertainment: they build pride, connection and a shared identity between the university and the city. Reviving traditions like this would signal a real investment in community spirit, something that Aberdeen sorely needs right now. Although events like Grampian Pride and Aberdeen MELA have done a really good job of this, the momentum needs to be continued and increased.

My last recommendation would be to try to invest in attractions other than restaurants. Although Aberdeen has a vast array of cuisines to pick from, there’s become a sudden monopoly of American fast food chains as well as the sprawling control that Aberdam has exerted over the city’s food scene. Aberdeen Art Gallery and the Maritime Museum are considered two of the top local attractions and although they’re interesting, I believe they are more for the benefit of tourists and don’t offer much incentive for locals to return. I’m a bit unsure how this could be fixed aside from variations in exhibits or opening up more options in general. The Tolbooth Museum would be my first instinct as this has been getting remodelled for over 5 years I believe. Reopening it with a fresh, engaging approach could create a real draw for both locals and visitors. Introducing new museums and centers with more interactive exhibits, rotating displays or even community-led exhibitions could help keep things fresh and encourage repeat visitors. Perhaps a new attraction could be built and named “The museum of Aberdeen” where Doric could be embraced to preserve the language and furthermore, it could educate tourists about our city!

Beyond museums, I would love to see investment in creative spaces like independent cinemas, live music venues and pop-up markets. Aberdeen has so much local talent and history to showcase – it just needs the right platforms. By offering more diverse attractions, we could give local residents real reasons to spend time in the city centre again, not just to eat but to experience and enjoy. The UK as a whole has been negatively affected by the struggling economy: people can’t afford luxury shopping and Aberdeen specifically has become incredibly inaccessible. This has pushed people out of the city and into the shire which has its benefits but it’d be nicer to have the best of both worlds.

Aberdeen has a lot of amazing elements but they need to be nurtured, celebrated, and made more accessible to the people who live here. Instead of focusing solely on shiny new developments or chain stores, the city should prioritise making the most of what already exists: its culture, its community and its character. Strengthening these foundations would not only bring people back into the city but also rebuild a sense of pride and belonging that’s been lost over the years.

I would finish off this piece by imploring the city council to take more interest in resident’s opinions and point of views. Too often decisions feel laughably out of touch with what residents actually want and in fact a huge inconvenience (ahem, bus gates). If I were to fix Aberdeen, I would implement regular community events and a transparent way to track progress on city projects so that people feel listened to and understood.