Hidden Gems at the University of Aberdeen: A Fourth-Year’s Guide to the Best Spots on Campus 

As a fourth-year student at Aberdeen University, I can confidently say that I’m very qualified to tell you about all the best places on campus. As students, sometimes we can be so caught up in the grind of learning that we don’t stop and appreciate where we are. I totally recommend that you check out all of these spots and find your own to expand the list!

1. The Elphinstone Hall Tables

Are you trying to channel the budget University of Cambridge? Right outside of the Elphinstone Hall is a fab little spot to sit and think your thoughts. Right from the gorgeous dark wood tables is a view spanning across Elphinstone Lawn where you can watch students coming and going right across the campus as you sit and pretend to study. It’s the perfect place to enjoy the quiet hum of student life.

2. Christ’s College Divinity Library

The next spot I’d like to recommend is the Divinity Library and I know, you may be saying to that “But Emily! You’re not a Divinity student. How on earth did you manage to get in?”. All that I’ll say is I have contacts on the inside. When I first came into the library I had no clue what to expect, I was astonished by the huge ancient windows. Every wall was decorated with carefully crafted shelves containing ancient religious texts. To be in this room was to be surrounded by history and years of carefully written work.

3. King’s College Chapel

I’m not religious myself but the day I discovered the chapel, I was astounded by its beauty. As I’ve been getting older I’ve decided to make it more of a priority to take time and appreciate my surroundings. I felt a little like I was breaking a rule by even being present in this space, I sauntered in and was taken aback by the plush red carpets leading up to gorgeously ornate

stained glass. The menacing organ pipes glowering down from the ceilings at me, I looked around and saw dinky names carved into the woodwork. Being present in a space knowing it’s over 500 years old is quite surreal.

4. The Zoology Museum

Taking a step back from the grandeur of the chapel, the Zoology Museum offered a completely different kind of wonder. I’ve been coming to this museum since I was a young girl and it still holds just as much joy for me as it used to. Although it’s a little small, I truly believe it’s a hidden gem for anyone interested in natural history. You step in and you’re surrounded by the skeletons of whales and flocks of beautifully preserved birds.

5. The Cruickshank Botanical Gardens

Just a stone’s throw away from the museum is the Cruickshank Botanical Gardens, this is an amazing spot if you need somewhere to read a book or just take a break from the hustle and bustle of life. My first time exploring, I came across this little brown cat who seemed just as happy as me to be wandering round the gardens. I’d also suggest visiting in the Spring when you can spot all the gorgeous little flowers blooming.

To conclude, as much as I can try to describe the beauty and grandeur of these locations: I truly cannot do them justice and you have to explore them yourself. Life can get so busy so I very much recommend taking a moment for yourself and getting to know Aberdeen University a little better.