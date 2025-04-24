A Port of Me will always stay here: Travel tips for your 2025 summer holiday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

With the summer months fast approaching, and many of us progressing to the next stage of our lives, a holiday is on everyone’s minds. I know it’s on mine; leave my dissertation in the dust and embark on a trip filled with sun, smiles, and adventure. The world is our oyster after all- cringe I know- but it’s true.

I am in no way a seasoned traveller or a holiday expert but I want to share some tips that have helped me massively along the way and offer a few top travel destinations for 2025, both from personal experience and from what I’ve seen trending online. Wherever you decide to relax after a hard year of study and work, whether it’s a gap year, a few months volunteering, or a roadtrip with friends, here’s how to make the most of it while staying safe and caring for that student budget. Happy holidaying!

Find a travel friendly bank. Many banks and building societies charge fees when spending abroad and withdrawing cash from foreign ATMs. Although it might not seem like a lot in one spend, these extra charges quickly add up. Save yourself some pennies and create an account using an online bank such as Starling, Chase, Revolut, or Monzo, to name a few. These banks come with no extra fees when spending abroad and no additional fees when withdrawing cash on your holiday (though do keep in mind many ATMs will come with their own extra charge for withdrawals). Consider alternative forms of transport. If you’re planning on visiting more than one place this summer, research other forms of transport beside air. Flixbus offers thousands of routes across Europe for a pinch of the price it would be to fly. It also gives you a chance to view the scenery along the way and do your bit for the environment! Take a student ID. If your ID is still valid at the time of your holiday, take it! Many museums, sites, and activities offer discounts for students, making your wallet sigh a little easier. Other types of accommodation. Depending where you go, hostels, family-run hotels, and farmsteads may allow you to help out with certain jobs in exchange for free meals or accommodation. Sites like WWOOF offer free accommodation for helping out with jobs on organic farms all over the world, giving you a flavour of local life and some more experience for your CV. Err on the side of kindness. Learn local customs, language, and laws before travelling to foreign places. Even if you’re not an expert, locals will appreciate the effort! During a holiday in Thailand, our minibus driver tried to teach my mum and I some Thai phrases. We enjoyed learning and he equally enjoyed listening to us butcher his language. Embrace spontaneity! Most importantly, be spontaneous! I always assume I’ll never do anything twice and always try to make the most out of every holiday. If you see something you want to do that wasn’t on the original itinerary, do it! You know you’ll regret it if you don’t.

In terms of top destinations for this year I’ve noticed a massive surge in searches for places such as Greenland, Japan, and even Wales! Saudi Arabia is also up and coming in places to see around the world. For those looking for a bit of interrailing I’d recommend Austria-Hungary-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany, although you can make this shorter or longer depending on your needs. Instagram and TikTok can be surprisingly helpful in planning your trip and give great tips of what to see and do. I hope this article has helped, and for those that weren’t planning a holiday before, I’m sure you are now.