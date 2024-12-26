Valentine’s Day is all about showing those you care about that you love them, and what’s better than giving them something that shows them that on a daily basis? Although chocolates and flowers are classic gifts, sometimes our friends and loved ones need something a bit more practical for their everyday lives — you know, the gifts that not only will help make their daily lives a bit easier, but also ones that will be a constant reminder of your love for them. To help you find those great cute and practical gifts this Valentine’s Day, Stanley 1913 is releasing another Valentine’s special collection — and it will contain not one, but two new Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers.

The Valentines Day-inspired bottles will come in two different colors, with matching designs of cascading hearts. The first design, called “Ruby Heart,” is a deep red with pink hearts scattered around. And the second design, “Sweet Heart,” has a similar look to “Ruby Heart” but comes in a light pink with red hearts. Each bottle will also feature a card label to help make gifting the Valentine Quencher a little cuter and easier. Plus, not only will the Quenchers come in different colors, they will also vary in sizing, coming in 40oz ($45), 30oz ($35), and 20oz ($30) varieties.

Stanley

With these two mirroring designs, how cute would it be to buy one of each (you know — one for you, one for your Valentine)? What’s cuter than matching Stanleys with your partner? Nothing.

That said, getting your hands on even just one of these tumblers might be a feat. In December 2023, when Target released Stanley’s first Valentine’s special collection — a ruby red and hot pink tumbler — fans rushed to get one. The Stanley craze went viral on TikTok as people posted videos of shoppers waiting in long lines before stores opened, and some quite literally jumping on items to get the Stanley. It’s very possible the 2025 Valentine’s Day tumblers may spark another frenzy, so be sure to plan ahead.

Speaking of, this year, the Valentine’s Day collection will be released a couple of days earlier, in comparison to last year. The Valentine’s Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers will be available for purchase exclusively in Target stores and online starting on Dec. 29.