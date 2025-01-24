Valentine’s Day is the perfect holiday for gift-giving. While many people opt for traditional romantic gifts, like flowers and chocolates, why not give someone special something more useful and durable? The trendiest drinkware brand on the market — you guessed it, Stanley — announced the launch of its Valentine’s Day 2025 Berry Truffle Quencher on Jan. 14. The limited-edition tumbler hit the Stanley website on Jan. 21, and because it was so anticipated by Stanley fans, certain sizes of the cup sold out quickly. If you missed the drop and can’t pick up the size you want, here’s what you need to know about a potential restock.

Stanley launched the Valentine’s Day 2025 Berry Truffle Quencher in three sizes (40 ounces, 30 ounces, and 20 ounces). The tumbler comes in a distinct vibrant berry color with a matching lid and straw — not to mention its striking metallic details and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drink cold for hours at a time.

As of Jan. 22, the 20-ounce Berry Truffle Quencher sold out. It’s just a matter of time until all three sizes are sold out. The famous drinkware brand usually doesn’t restock sold-out limited edition products right away, and some limited-edition tumblers aren’t restocked at all.

Because of this uncertainty, Her Campus reached out to Stanley for confirmation on whether the Berry Truffle Quencher will restock, and the response might hurt. Unfortunately, Stanley says there are no restock plans for the collection, so this was a one-and-done situation. Sob. However, as of Jan. 24, the 40-ounce and 30-ounce Berry Truffle Quenchers are still in stock.

If you missed your chance to pick up the Stanley Valentine’s Day Berry Truffle Quencher you wanted, consider another size, or check out the other Valentine’s Day-related gifts that Stanley offers. For example, add the All Day Wine Set ($90) to your cart, the pink and red Adventure Quencher Travel Straws ($13), or this cute light pink Quencher Boot And Straw Cover Set ($10).