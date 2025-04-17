Y’all, prayers have been answered. If you were a fan of Taco Bell’s limited-release Crispy Chicken Nuggets, prepare to rejoice, because the beloved fast food chain just announced that not only are the nuggz coming back, but they are helping usher in a new, chicken-filled era for Taco Bell. Hallelujah!

ICYMI, Taco Bell introduced the Crispy Chicken Nuggets to its nationwide menu in December 2024, and they were met with rave reviews. In fact, fans loved them so much, they sold out in less than a week after launch. Now, they’re coming — but exactly when will Taco Bell’s chicken nuggets return? Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long: According to an April 17 press release about the nuggets, Taco Bell is bringing them back to stores on April 24, 2025.

For those who have yet to try them, these aren’t your ordinary fast-food nuggets — Taco Bell put its own signature spin on them. They’re made with tender all-white meat chicken, marinated in zesty jalapeño buttermilk, and covered with a tortilla-crumb coating. And in true Taco Bell fashion, they can be paired with a variety of sauces, including Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Bell Sauce, and Jalapeño Honey Mustard. Spicy!

In more exciting news, these nuggets aren’t the end of Taco Bell’s foray into fried poultry — the brand is planning to roll out even more chicken products in the future, with the plan of making crispy chicken a permanent part of its menu by 2026. “The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want,” Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery, said in the April 17 release. “We know we’re not the usual name in crispy chicken, but our nuggets speak for themselves — they’re bold, different, and unmistakably Taco Bell.”

Montgomery went on to add that while crispy chicken may be slightly out of T.Bell’s wheelhouse, that’s actually kind of on brand for the cheeky chain restaurant. “We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected — because we’ve never been about following the rules.”