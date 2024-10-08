How Watching ‘Gilmore Girls’ Made Me Feel Better About Going To UConn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Gilmore Girls is my comfort show, and it became even more comforting when I decided to go to the University of Connecticut. The mother-daughter duo live in the made-up small town of Stars Hollow, located in Connecticut. As an out-of-state student who had only been to Connecticut a few times before moving in freshman year, Gilmore Girls caught my attention. The state of Connecticut is not popular in the media (Gilmore Girls is the only show I can think about that takes place there). What caught my eye was everything from the academic dedication to a cozy cup of coffee at Luke’s. Gilmore Girls gave me a new perspective on what my life would look like in Connecticut. As a UConn senior, I see how Storrs is not Stars Hollow but it did help ease my anxiety about moving to college my freshman year. Beware, the following content contains spoilers!

new to town

As a Long Islander, New York feels so different despite the 2-3 hour ride away from campus. Beaches, the city, and stores are all accessible within a short commute. When I first visited UConn, I realized this was not the case. Watching Gilmore Girls and visiting the Mystic Aquarium in elementary school was my only perception of Connecticut. For those who do not go to UConn, it is in rural Connecticut near Massachusetts. The only retail within walking distance of campus is a small downtown area with some restaurants, a supermarket, and a CVS. Obviously, there is day and nightlife at a college campus, but besides the night aspect, there is not much to do during the weekend days if you do not have a car. A small dorm I called a shoebox never felt like home no matter how much I decorated. I decided to get out more — but going on walks, doing work at academic buildings, and getting food downtown can become repetitive quickly, especially for a freshman who ate the same type of food each week at the dining hall. It was not long until I began to feel stuck. I was glad to be saving money since there was not much to buy, yet I so badly longed to go somewhere new or go shopping.

Academics

I was not used to small-town living, despite the large population of nearly 18,000 undergrads around me. However, Rory Gilmore is the definition of small-town living. In Stars Hollow, everyone knew her. Although there are way too many people at UConn for this to occur, it made me feel better about the middle-of-nowhere location. Rory Gilmore was hardly ever seen shopping, instead, she was always focused on school and curling up with a good book at home. During the cold winter months when I did not feel like leaving my dorm room, I reminded myself of Rory and Lorelai having movie nights at home, walking in the snow, and staying up late focusing on homework. Suddenly I would be in my Rory Gilmore era, reading a book under a tree. Although I would still be completing homework assignments and reading regardless, watching Rory study somehow comforted me as if I were another character on screen. What was appealing about this daydream was Rory’s intelligence and dedication to academia. How could I not aspire to be as dedicated as the Valedictorian of Chilton High School? Despite the financial hiccups, Rory further proves her intelligence by attending the Ivy League university Yale. Of course, in later seasons Rory drops out of Yale…but before that, she was editor of the student paper. This is how I aspired to be in college, earn high grades across the board, and work hard. When I feel myself getting bored with schoolwork Rory Gilmore serves as a reminder to stop slacking.

The time plays a role in Rory’s commitment as well. The show first aired in the 2000s when there was no doom-scrolling or social media as it is today. Rory was hardly on the phone unless she was calling Lane, her mom, or a boy. Although Rory did not have this distraction, I could not see her spending much time on her phone if the show was filmed today. I am sure we all feel guilty at times of spending more time on our phones than we’d like to admit. When I feel this way I tend to think back to Rory’s relationship to entertainment. She reminds me to wind down with a book or watch a movie I am interested in rather than be mindless on my phone.

Coffee

Something Rory and I have in common is that we both love coffee. Even before I started watching Gilmore Girls getting coffee has always been a favorite activity of mine. The warm mug of coffee from the dining hall before class was mundane until I realized that for Rory and Lorelai their cozy mug of coffee at Luke’s Diner was the best part of their day. During my sophomore year, coffee dates with friends at Dunkin or Starbucks were the epitome of Rory and Lorelai. Savoring my coffee a few times a week and a few other habits I adopted became routine. My simple routines grew on me as I continued to romanticize my studies and have opportunities for new experiences as my time at college went on.

looking back

Although Storrs, CT may not be Stars Hollow and UConn isn’t Chilton or Yale, Gilmore Girls helped me romanticize a state I was unfamiliar with. Now I am used to the small-town environment and appreciate the little things on campus — I have also become accustomed to further commutes for weekend activities. Rory’s studious habits motivated me to study and romanticize Connecticut. Overall, Storrs will always have a place in my heart. As a senior reflecting on my time at UConn, I can say Gilmore Girls helped me transition into my freshman year. It helped me adjust not because I wanted to be Rory Gilmore necessarily, but because it helped me envision how my life in Connecticut would be.