If you are a true Starbucks fan like myself, then you may remember some of the brand’s retired drink flavors. For me, the one that will always stick out more than the others is the Raspberry Syrup. In high school, I was living off of $10 a week from my dad (thank you, Dad) and would go to Starbucks practically every day, ordering the same thing every time: a venti iced water with Raspberry Syrup. I think it cost less than $1, and it was truly so good. And despite the fact that as I started college and got a job, my order changed to an Iced Vanilla Latte, I would often go back to the old trusty Raspberry Syrup iced water — until, tragically, Starbucks discontinued the Raspberry Syrup in 2023. (I have been a shell ever since.) But, lucky for me and all others who miss the Raspberry Syrup, it’s coming back! Starting July 29, the iconic syrup will return to the Starbucks menu, but only for a limited time while supplies last. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Starbucks’s Raspberry Syrup.

For starters, when the Raspberry Syrup was discontinued two years ago, fans were outraged. One reddit user (u/Confident-Fall-6451) wrote: “SOMEONE SAY IT ISNT SO. I love that syrup more than anything.” That thread now has 454 votes and 219 replies — it is safe to say that the loss of this syrup was an actual tragedy for some. Now, it’s coming back to much fanfare.

The return of the syrup also brings in the addition of a new drink to the menu, a Raspberry Cream Cold Brew, featuring Starbucks’s classic Cold Brew with both Raspberry Syrup and sweet Raspberry Cold Foam. But while this is the official menu drink that serves to welcome back this beloved flavor, it is certainly not the only way to use this syrup. The possibilities are endless; you can add it to matcha, lemonade, iced tea, a mocha, or — my high school self’s personal favorite — into iced water. Even after this syrup has left again, fans can expect that more syrups like this one will be returning for a limited time in the coming months, according to a press release from Starbucks. My hopes are with whatever brings back the Java Chip Frappacino. IYKYK.